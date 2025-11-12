Digisol Systems, a Made-in-India brand in the IT networking and connectivity domain, hosted its latest partner engagement event - “SIs for India”, in Pune, as part of its ongoing initiative to celebrate and empower System Integrators (SIs) who form the backbone of India’s digital infrastructure.

An Evening of Collaboration and Celebration

Held at 7:00 PM, the event welcomed leading System Integrators from across the region, providing them with a vibrant platform to connect, share experiences, and strengthen professional bonds.

The evening blended networking, entertainment, and gratitude, featuring great food, music, and cocktails, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and collaboration among industry peers.

Adding a thoughtful touch, Digisol extended a plus-one invitation, allowing partners to bring along a spouse, colleague, or business associate, fostering a sense of warmth and inclusivity that reflected the brand’s relationship-driven ethos.

Digisol recognising the SI of India in the networking ecosystem

In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, Digisol honoured every participating SI with a traditional shawl, recognising their unwavering contribution to India’s IT and networking ecosystem.

The event also saw active participation from CACHE TECHNOLOGIES, one of Digisol’s valued distribution partners, who joined in to support the SI community and reinforce the shared vision of building a stronger, self-reliant technology ecosystem.

Strengthening Channel Bonds and Future Collaboration

The evening featured engaging discussions between System Integrators and Digisol’s leadership team, focusing on emerging opportunities in network infrastructure, AI-enabled connectivity, and smart city projects.

The event reinforced Digisol’s commitment to fostering trust-based relationships, nurturing channel-driven growth, and empowering partners with the tools, training, and technology to succeed in India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Events like ‘SIs for India’ reflect our long-standing belief that System Integrators are not just partners, they are co-creators of India’s digital future,” said a Digisol spokesperson.

“We remain committed to supporting their growth journey through continued engagement, innovation, and collaboration.”

Celebrating a Shared Vision: Atmanirbhar Digital India

As the evening concluded on a high note, “SIs for India” emerged as more than just an event. It became a celebration of trust, collaboration, and commitment toward an Atmanirbhar Digital India.

Through such initiatives, Digisol continues to reinforce its role as a partner-first organisation, driving progress by connecting technology, people, and purpose.

