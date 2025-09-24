Reshaping AI-driven cybersecurity for enterprises and mid-markets

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping cybersecurity. On one hand, it empowers enterprises to detect attacks faster, automate responses, and forecast risks with predictive analytics. On the other hand, it brings challenges. For instance, data biases, integration hurdles, compliance risks, and a shortage of AI-trained cybersecurity experts.

In India, where Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are becoming the frontline defenders for both enterprises and mid-market firms, AI is proving vital. MSPs are working towards using AI to not just respond to threats but predict and prevent them, while extending enterprise-grade security to emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

In a conversation with me, Atul Luthra, Co-Founder of 5Tattva and CEO of Zeroday Ops, explained how AI-powered managed services are transforming cybersecurity and where the next wave of growth will come from.

Leveraging AI in cybersecurity for enterprises and mid-markets

Luthra began by explaining the foundation of 5Tattva’s AI-first approach.

“5Tattva utilises AI and machine learning in its comprehensive cybersecurity system, particularly through its 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC). The AI-driven SOC continuously analyses vast amounts of network data and logs to detect unusual activities, atypical user behaviours, and subtle signs of attacks much more efficiently than traditional methods.”

Predictive analytics, he added, plays a critical role.

“We forecast potential attack techniques and vulnerabilities before cybercriminals can exploit them. AI automation facilitates rapid threat assessment and management without the need for human intervention. This significantly reduces the duration of incidents and minimises potential damage.”

Tackling alert fatigue with AI automation

Cybersecurity analysts globally struggle with alert fatigue. For mid-sized Indian businesses with limited in-house expertise, this problem is magnified.

“Cybersecurity analysts often face an overwhelming number of alerts, which can lead to missed threats and burnout. 5Tattva addresses this challenge by utilising AI-powered Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) tools,” said Luthra.

These tools automate routine tasks - triage, validation, and workflows. Hence, analysts can focus on critical threats.

“AI algorithms assess alerts based on risk scoring and contextual analysis, reducing unnecessary noise. By automating repetitive tasks, from evidence collection to containment, SOC operations become faster and more efficient.”

Overcoming enterprise adoption challenges

Adopting AI-powered cybersecurity isn’t always straightforward. “Enterprises face challenges such as difficulty integrating AI tools with legacy systems, a shortage of AI-skilled cybersecurity experts, and compliance with fast-changing regulations. Data quality and potential biases in AI models are also real concerns,” Luthra observed.

5Tattva’s managed services are designed to close these gaps.

“We provide customised onboarding, continuous SOC support, and compliance-first security architecture. Our services are aligned with ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and GDPR standards. This helps enterprises harness AI’s benefits while avoiding common pitfalls.”

Expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with AI SOC

Cybersecurity demand is not confined to metros. Smaller Indian cities are rapidly digitising but lack infrastructure and expertise.

“5Tattva sees growth potential in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where digital adoption is speeding up but local cybersecurity talent is lacking. To reach these markets, we offer cloud-native SOC services backed by AI-driven remote monitoring and threat intelligence,” Luthra explained.

This model provides scalable, cost-effective protection without heavy upfront investment.

“AI allows for smart multi-tenant management, regulatory compliance, and fast incident response, making enterprise-grade security available to businesses in emerging urban areas.”

Partner ecosystem: OEMs and resellers co-delivering AI

Collaboration is central to 5Tattva’s strategy.

“Our go-to-market focuses on close collaboration with global OEMs and regional resellers. Together, we provide integrated, AI-powered managed security services. These partnerships involve technology integrations that merge our SOC capabilities with leading vendor tools,” Luthra said.

Beyond technology, the partnerships extend into skill transfer, co-marketing, and revenue-sharing.

“This ensures AI-enabled services are profitable and sustainable for all stakeholders while giving customers comprehensive solutions with local support.”

The future: SaaS security, AI agents and continuous compliance

Looking ahead, Luthra sees MSPs like 5Tattva playing an even bigger role in SaaS-heavy and compliance-driven environments.

“As businesses increasingly rely on SaaS applications, MSPs are poised to lead in securing these environments through AI-driven agent monitoring. This provides continuous visibility into SaaS usage, access patterns, and unusual behaviours.”

On compliance, he added:

“AI will enable real-time checks against regulations such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. This reduces audit workloads while maintaining strong security. With AI-enhanced SOCs and compliance automation, MSPs can be reliable partners for enterprises navigating complex digital ecosystems.”

Conclusion: AI as an enabler, MSPs as the bridge

AI is not about replacing humans; it’s about enabling faster, smarter, and more predictive security. For Indian enterprises and mid-market firms, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, MSPs like 5Tattva are working towards making a bridge between cutting-edge technology and practical implementation.

As Luthra summed it up, “AI automation facilitates rapid threat assessment and management without the need for human intervention. This significantly reduces the duration of incidents and minimises potential damage.”

In a digital landscape where threats evolve daily, that difference could be what keeps businesses resilient.

