AI-enhanced cybersecurity: Rethinking cybersecurity for the B2B era

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way enterprises defend against cyber threats. In the B2B domain, where businesses manage complex IT infrastructures across cloud, endpoints, and SaaS applications, the need for automation and intelligence-driven security has never been greater.

eScan has been at the forefront of this transformation. By combining AI, automation, and outcome-driven security, the company is helping organisations and partners detect threats earlier, respond faster, and stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated attackers. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD, shared insights on how eScan is shaping this AI-powered future.

Moving beyond detect-and-respond

“We've moved far beyond the traditional detect-and-respond model,” said Rammurthy. eScan’s automation systems now handle threat correlation across multiple vectors - network behaviour, endpoint activity, email traffic, and web usage, in real time.

The correlation engine ties together seemingly isolated events, such as a suspicious email followed by unusual scanning activity, to identify coordinated attacks before they escalate. Once detected, AI-driven response systems can isolate endpoints, block malicious communications, and initiate remediation instantly, while keeping teams in full control through detailed logs and rollback capabilities.

Reducing alert fatigue and improving accuracy

SOC teams globally face alert fatigue, where analysts are overwhelmed by thousands of notifications, many false positives. eScan addresses this through intelligent alert correlation, clustering related events into incident narratives instead of multiple fragmented alerts.

“Rather than receiving fifty separate alerts, teams get a single, context-rich narrative like ‘Potential data exfiltration attempt detected’ with all supporting evidence,” explained Rammurthy.

The company also employs contextual scoring based on user behaviour, asset criticality, and threat environment. Combined with behavioural baselines and feedback-driven learning models, this approach reduces false positives by up to 90% while ensuring real threats are detected faster.

Simplifying integration for partners

Integration complexity is often a barrier for partners delivering managed security services. To counter this, eScan provides pre-built and pre-packaged policy sets that deliver “security outcomes as packaged containers.”

“These enable partners to deploy solutions with clear goals. For instance, compliance or faster response, while improving client retention by demonstrating measurable improvements,” Rammurthy said.

Opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets

Rammurthy believes Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities present huge growth potential for AI-enhanced security. Organisations here are experiencing their first serious cyberattacks, prompting a shift from viewing cybersecurity as optional to making it a top business priority.

“These markets lack established security vendors, allowing partners to position themselves as trusted advisors. Managed security services, especially in verticals like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, are in strong demand,” he noted.

How AI-Enhanced cybersecurity enables resellers to monetise AI-driven offerings

To help resellers build recurring revenue, eScan has restructured its partner program around AI-enhanced outcomes.

“Instead of simply selling licences, partners now sell measurable security improvements, reduced risk, faster detection, improved compliance,” Rammurthy explained. Training, certifications, co-marketing, and ready-to-use sales tools equip resellers to deliver and monetise enterprise-grade AI security.

SaaS security, AI monitoring, and proactive threat intelligence

With businesses adopting hundreds of SaaS apps, traditional perimeter security is insufficient. eScan uses a data-centric approach with Enterprise DLP, monitoring sensitive data flows across SaaS platforms in real time. Authentication controls ensure only enterprise logins are used, preventing shadow IT risks.

AI agent monitoring is another priority. As businesses integrate AI agents into workflows, they risk becoming new attack vectors. “We’re developing behavioural baselines for AI agents to distinguish legitimate learning from malicious manipulation,” Rammurthy shared.

He also highlighted proactive threat intelligence powered by AI, which predicts attack patterns and suggests pre-emptive measures, shifting cybersecurity from reactive to preventive.

When AI itself becomes a cyber threat

AI is not just empowering defenders, it is also strengthening attackers. “We are seeing AI-powered phishing, deepfake-driven social engineering, and adaptive malware that evolves in real time,” Rammurthy warned.

eScan’s defence strategy includes AI models trained to detect artificially generated content, multi-layer trust verification systems, and continuous user education to help employees recognise AI-crafted threats.

“It’s an arms race,” Rammurthy admitted, “but by evolving our defences faster, we aim to stay ahead of attackers.”

Conclusion: Adapting faster than attackers

AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield for both enterprises and attackers. For B2B organisations, the future is in using AI not just for automation, but for intelligence-led defence. Rammurthy talked about his approach that highlights the need to move from reactive systems to proactive, predictive security frameworks.

As he summed up, the challenge lies not only in the usage of AI but in adapting faster than adversaries. For partners as well as the enterprises, adopting AI-enhanced cybersecurity will be the key to surviving and thriving in the next era of digital threats.

