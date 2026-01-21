Why execution-focused technologies will shape enterprise IT in 2026

As enterprises prepare for 2026, the definition of impactful technology is changing. Innovation alone is no longer enough. What matters now is execution at scale.

According to Tarun Shiva, Vice President – Celonis India CoE, APAC Services & Site Leader, the technologies that will shape commercial outcomes in 2026 are those that improve how work actually gets done across organisations.

“The technologies that will matter most in 2026 will be those that improve execution at scale, not just innovation in isolation.”

AI orchestration moves to the forefront

One capability stands out clearly: orchestration.

Rather than optimising individual tasks or functions, orchestration focuses on coordinating AI, people and systems across end-to-end processes. This becomes critical in areas such as supply chains, finance and procurement, where decisions are deeply interconnected.

“Orchestration stands out because it enables companies to coordinate AI, people, and systems together across end-to-end processes, rather than optimising individual tasks.”

In these environments, fragmented planning and slow handoffs translate directly into cost and risk. Orchestration addresses these challenges by aligning actions across systems and teams, improving speed, consistency and control.

Context-aware AI grounded in real operational flow

AI continues to be central to enterprise strategy, but its role is evolving. Tools designed to optimise isolated tasks often struggle when applied across complex operations.

What delivers value in 2026 is AI that understands real operational context.

“When AI understands how work actually flows across the business, it moves beyond basic automation to support better, faster and more consistent decision-making.”

Grounding AI in real workflows allows it to integrate naturally into day-to-day operations. This makes it easier to scale, sustain and justify with measurable business outcomes rather than experimental success.

From pilots to measurable technology ROI

The reason these technologies are moving from buzz to business is simple. Many organisations have already tested AI and automation. Patience with pilots is running out.

“By 2026, the focus is shifting from pilots to measurable improvements in day-to-day execution.”

Enterprise leaders are now looking for tangible gains such as faster responses, fewer errors and better control over costs and inventory. Technologies that address everyday operational friction are better positioned to meet these expectations.

By coordinating actions across people and systems, orchestration and context-aware AI are embedded directly into execution, making impact easier to measure and sustain.

Over-hyped technologies struggle without orchestration and openness

Not all emerging technologies will deliver lasting value.

Solutions that operate in isolation may show early promise but often fall short when applied across end-to-end processes. There is also increasing resistance to closed, system-centric technologies that are difficult to integrate or adapt as processes evolve.

“Solutions that lack interoperability or a process-level view become harder to scale.”

In contrast, technologies designed for openness, orchestration and continuous improvement are far more likely to support long-term enterprise outcomes.

Enterprise buying behaviour becomes disciplined and outcomes-focused

Enterprise buying behaviour is changing alongside these priorities.

“Customers are becoming more disciplined and outcomes-focused in how they buy technology.”

Decisions are increasingly driven by how well a solution fits into existing operations and how value will be measured over time. Teams from operations, finance and risk are getting involved earlier, especially where AI influences cost, service levels or compliance.

This is leading to more deliberate buying cycles, clearer expectations and a stronger focus on trust and transparency.

Open platforms anchor execution while services enable change

From a channel and enterprise perspective, platforms emerge as the most important foundation.

“Platforms will matter most because they give companies a shared foundation for improving execution at scale.”

Open, system-agnostic platforms enable visibility, orchestration and continuous improvement across systems and regions. Services remain critical for implementation, governance and change management, but their effectiveness depends on being built on platforms designed for openness and adaptability.

Standalone products still have a role, but their value increasingly depends on how well they integrate into a broader operational context.

Execution defines value in 2026

As enterprises move into 2026, the shift is clear. Technology value will be judged less by novelty and more by execution.

Orchestration, context-aware AI, and open platforms are not emerging trends chasing attention. They are practical responses to the growing demand for measurable, scalable and sustainable enterprise performance.

