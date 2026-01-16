The conversation around technology predictions for 2026 has shifted. This is no longer about whether AI will be adopted. That debate is over. The real question now is how deeply AI will be woven into the fabric of Indian enterprises, and whether leaders are ready for the scale, responsibility, and trust that come with it.

Two voices capture this inflexion point well: Sunil Pandita of Newgen Software and Olivier Jouve of Genesys. Together, their perspectives paint a picture of a future defined by orchestration, autonomy, and transparency.

From adding AI to reimagining enterprises

Sunil Pandita, Senior Vice President and Head of Business India and South Asia at Newgen Software, frames 2026 as a moment of structural change.

“As we move into 2026, enterprises and financial institutions are experiencing a fundamental transformation, not just adding AI, but reimagining how they operate.”

This distinction matters. For years, AI sat on the edges, chatbots here, analytics there. By 2026, Pandita suggests, AI will sit at the core. Content platforms will unify fragmented data. Agentic AI will deliver instant, autonomous service. Decisions will be made in real time, at scale.

The ambition is bold. AI is projected to addUSD 1.7 trillion to India’s economy by 2035, and platforms that can handle millions of operations simultaneously will be critical. The real promise lies in access.

Pandita points to financial services as a bellwether. Unified data and intelligent automation can bridge gaps, extend credit, and democratise services that once excluded large segments of the population.

“This is more than just automation; it’s an orchestration of progress.”

That phrase, orchestration, keeps coming back. And for good reason.

Experience orchestration becomes the new operating system

Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer at Genesys, takes the orchestration idea several steps further. His technology predictions for 2026 centre on a shift from managing processes to orchestrating intelligence.

“Intelligence has outgrown management. It needs orchestration.”

By 2026, Jouve expects thousands of AI agents to work together across sales, service, marketing, operations, and finance. Not in silos. In synchrony.

This new layer, often described as experience orchestration, will be powered by:

Large language models (LLMs)

Large action models (LAMs)

Model context protocol (MCP)

Agent-to-agent (A2A) collaboration

The outcome? Customer and employee experiences that are no longer reactive. They adapt in real time, shaped by specialised AI agents working alongside humans.

This is not automation as we know it. It is a living system, self-regulating, data-driven, and constantly learning.

Why agentic AI needs strong guardrails

With autonomy comes risk. Jouve is direct about this.

“Intelligence will drive orchestration; governance and ethics will define it.”

As agentic AI systems scale, trust becomes fragile. Genesys research highlights a stark gap: 80% of consumers expect clear AI governance, yet only 31% of CX leaders have comprehensive oversight.

That gap will not be tolerated for long.

Agentic transparency as a trust signal

By 2026, transparency will be non-negotiable.

“In the age of AI, transparency will become the new currency of trust.”

Just as ESG reshaped corporate responsibility, agentic transparency will redefine credibility. Enterprises will be expected to disclose:

Who their AI agents are

What those agents are authorised to do

How decisions are made and audited

Governance will evolve into a living framework, explainable, auditable, and accountable by design. For Indian enterprises operating under increasing regulatory scrutiny, this will not be optional.

Forward-looking leaders will go further. They will treat transparency as a competitive advantage, embedding trust into every decision loop rather than ticking compliance boxes.

What this means for Indian CIOs and CX leaders

Taken together, these technology predictions for 2026 point to three clear priorities:

1. Build for orchestration, not point solutions

Disconnected AI tools will fail at scale. Platforms must unify data, intelligence, and workflows.

2. Design governance early

Ethics and oversight cannot be retrofitted. Guardrails must evolve alongside agentic systems.

3. Treat trust as infrastructure

Transparency will define brand credibility just as much as performance or price.

Conclusion: the shape of an AI-first nation

The road to 2026 is not about chasing the latest AI model. It is about rethinking how enterprises operate, serve, and earn trust.

Pandita’s vision of an inclusive, AI-first India aligns closely with Jouve’s call for orchestrated intelligence with accountability. Together, they outline a future where AI scales opportunity, but only if it is governed with care.

For Indian enterprises, the message is clear. The future will not be managed. It will be orchestrated. And those who get it right will shape the next decade of growth.

