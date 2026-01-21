The idea behind FITAG’s large-format B2B tech platform was born out of necessity, not novelty. According to Kaushik Pandya, Co-Founder of Kalp Systems, Founder President of FITAG, and Advisor at FAIITA, the traditional exhibition model had lost relevance as buying behaviour shifted online.

For years, city-level associations in Gujarat ran their own shows. Attendance dropped. Impact faded. FITAG decided to change the format entirely, creating what Pandya described as the state’s first large, centralised B2B IT event. Hosted in Gandhinagar, the platform brings T3 and T4 partners face-to-face with OEMs, cutting layers in the channel funnel and enabling direct product understanding.

The response, he said, has been overwhelming. Partners from smaller towns travelled in large numbers, joined by delegates from other states. OEMs, too, saw value. With hundreds of partners under one roof, business conversations moved faster and wider. “It’s a win-win for manufacturers and the channel,” Pandya noted, adding that the event is likely to become an annual fixture.

Cybersecurity skills emerge as the next channel opportunity

A key highlight of the second day was Pandya’s cybersecurity seminar. Focusing on 2026, he outlined rising threats ranging from ransomware-as-a-service and phishing to IoT, OT, and AI misuse. India, he warned, remains among the most targeted geographies.

The larger concern is skills. Pandya acknowledged a clear gap among T3 and T4 partners in delivering cybersecurity services and awareness. FITAG and FAIITA plan city-level outreach and training sessions to help solution-oriented partners upgrade capabilities. Not everyone will pivot. But those who do can unlock higher-value, service-led revenue.

Pandya’s message to the channel was pragmatic. Coexist with change. Track where demand is heading. New opportunities will keep emerging for those willing to adapt.

