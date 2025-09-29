UST invests in Kaynes Semicon to boost India’s semiconductor and EV ecosystem

UST, an AI and technology transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic investment in Kaynes Semicon, a leading Indian semiconductor manufacturer. The collaboration marks a significant step in powering the next era of electronics, Electric Vehicles (EVs), renewables and consumer technology, while also advancing India’s ambition of becoming a global semiconductor hub.

Advertisment

With its worldwide presence and established semiconductor client base, UST brings scale and global access to Kaynes Semicon’s capabilities. The partnership is expected to help new customers benefit from Indian assembly and testing, while leveraging UST’s strengths in digital engineering, AI-driven process improvements and real-time data analysis to ensure reliability and efficiency.

Aligning with “Make in India” goals

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as India’s semiconductor industry continues its journey toward self-reliance and global competitiveness. Guided by the “Make in India” vision, UST and Kaynes Semicon have announced plans to establish a Rs 3,300 crore world-class OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

OSAT remains a relatively new capability in India, requiring a blend of Kaynes’ expertise in manufacturing and UST’s strengths in R&D, engineering and testing. Together, the companies aim to create advanced solutions for both domestic and international markets, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

Advertisment

Leadership perspectives

“This ambitious partnership between UST and Kaynes Semicon will help shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing in India. We are proud to participate in the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Together, our two great companies will harness the strengths of the Indian market and build a formidable foundation for the country to become a key player in the global semiconductor industry,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

Gilroy Mathew, Chief Operating Officer, UST, added, “Kaynes Semicon is built around the same values as UST, and I am excited to strengthen ties between our two great companies. Together, we will collaborate to meet rising global demand by accelerating the development, manufacturing, and assembly of advanced semiconductor components in India.”

Raghu Panicker, Chief Executive Officer, Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, highlighted the technical impact of the collaboration. “Our partnership with UST brings together world-class manufacturing and digital engineering expertise. This enables Kaynes Semicon to deliver advanced OSAT solutions while strengthening India’s self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem,” he said.

Advertisment

Calling it a milestone moment, Ramesh Kannan, Promoter & Executive Vice Chairman, Kaynes Technology India Limited, said, “Kaynes Semicon’s collaboration with UST is a proud milestone for the ‘Make in India’ mission. Together, we are creating a platform that will set benchmarks for semiconductor assembly, testing, and innovation, not just for India but for the global market.”

Building India’s semiconductor future

Kaynes Semicon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd, has been steadily growing as part of Kaynes’ broader integrated electronics manufacturing portfolio. Founded in 2008, Kaynes Technology is a listed company on both BSE and NSE and has positioned itself as a leader in end-to-end, IoT-enabled manufacturing solutions.

Through this partnership, UST and Kaynes are combining global reach, digital transformation expertise and local manufacturing strength to drive India’s semiconductor ambitions forward.

Advertisment

Read More:

Dell launches PowerEdge XE7740 server with Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators for enterprise AI

Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

eCAPS to Distribute CleanStart products to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC