eCAPS to Distribute CleanStart products to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security

eCAPS announced its strategic collaboration with CleanStart, a specialised provider of software supply chain security solutions. The partnership combines eCAPS’ market reach as a leading name in IT security distribution with CleanStart’s expertise, enabling organisations across India to build, deploy, and operate applications in a secure and compliant environment.

Advertisment

eCAPS is a value-added distributor and cybersecurity solution provider with a strong presence in India known for building successful GTM strategies and scalable partner ecosystems. eCAPS represents global technology leaders and delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and SMB customers.

Gunasegharan Krishnan, Director, eCAPS calls this the right timing. “With regulatory environments tightening and supply chain attacks on the rise, CleanStart is exactly what our customers need. We are proud to introduce CleanStart to our channel partners and to their enterprise clients across India.”

CleanStart is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company focused on securing the software supply chain. CleanStart helps organisations adopt inherently secure DevSecOps practices with hardened containers that come with built-in compliance and near-zero-CVE images.

Advertisment

Vijendra Katiyar, Co-founder & CRO of CleanStart: “This partnership reflects our shared vision of securing the digital backbone of modern organisations. eCAPS brings unmatched market access and technical depth, and we’re excited to work together to scale the impact of CleanStart across the country.”

CleanStart will now be available to a wider market supported by eCAPS’ established partner ecosystem and technical sales enablement. The collaboration also includes joint GTM initiatives, technical training for partners, and localised support for enterprise implementations. With a focus on verticals like BFSI, IT/ITeS, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, the joint offering will appeal to enterprises looking to strengthen their software development lifecycle (SDLC) with compliance-first security solutions.

Highlights of the Partnership

As the world embraces digital transformation, the CleanStart and eCAPS alliance is positioned to become a key enabler for secure, resilient, and compliant software supply chains across India. With the rise of cloud-native architectures and the growing reliance on open-source components, organisations face escalating risks from unpatched vulnerabilities and high-severity CVEs. CleanStart addresses this challenge head-on by delivering FIPS-compliant, STIG-hardened container images with near-zero CVEs, providing DevSecOps teams with the confidence to integrate open source safely, without slowing innovation.

Advertisment

ReadMore:

Reshaping AI-driven cybersecurity for enterprises and mid-markets

MITSUMI's vision on IT distribution, cloud services and digital growth

How Judge India blending Cloud, AI and managed services for a digital future?

A new path for managed services as TeamViewer launches global partner program