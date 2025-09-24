A new path for managed services as TeamViewer launches global partner program

TeamViewer has announced the launch of its MSP Partner Program worldwide, a new framework designed to support managed service providers (MSPs) of all sizes. Built with MSP input, the programme aims to help partners scale, deliver high-value services, and stand out in increasingly competitive markets. Among the first official members are Unisys and CyberPlus.

“MSPs play a critical role in shaping the digital future of businesses everywhere,” said Greg Gyves, Global MSP Director, TeamViewer. “This program is a direct investment in their success, and in a new way of partnering that puts their service offering, scale, and ability to deliver at the forefront.”

A tailored structure for service providers

The programme introduces a new tiered model aligned with how service-led organisations operate, from emerging providers to mature players managing complex digital workplaces. Its design focuses on lowering barriers to entry, increasing transparency, and equipping partners with tools to boost customer value and operational performance.

Voices from early partners

Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys, said the initiative enables MSPs to innovate and scale confidently. She noted that in today’s digital economy, “this program sets a new standard for how MSPs can achieve sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to their clients.”

Mark Oakton, managing director, CyberPlus, highlighted the security advantage, saying, “Our partnership with TeamViewer strengthens that trust, combining cyber expertise with AI, AR, DEX, and remote monitoring and management of IT, OT, and IoT systems.”

Tools for growth and innovation

Partners joining the programme gain access to Tensor, TeamViewer’s enterprise remote connectivity platform, alongside a structured price book for predictable scaling. A dedicated MSP Advisory Council has been established to ensure the programme evolves with continuous feedback from partners.

In addition, the MSP Growth Index, along with TeamViewer’s new maturity model, allows partners to benchmark their service delivery, assess their capabilities, and receive a personalised report with improvement roadmaps.

With this initiative, TeamViewer is inviting service providers to engage with the programme, offering both established MSPs and new entrants a defined path to operational and commercial success.

