A new R&D; hub in Bengaluru to deepen Synopsys roots in India

Synopsys has marked its 30th year in India by opening a new 455,000-square-foot R&D centre at Bagmane Capital in Bengaluru. The facility, inaugurated by Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO, and Dr Aart de Geus, executive chair and founder, will advance research in electronic design automation (EDA), semiconductor IP, verification, and system design.

“India has been a key part of the Synopsys story for 30 years,” said Ghazi. “From our first R&D centre in Bengaluru to today’s thriving network of engineers and partners, India is a centre of innovation and talent. As the country builds its semiconductor future, Synopsys can provide the holistic, silicon-to-systems design solutions that R&D teams need.”

Synopsys' long-term presence in India

The company began operations in India in 1995 and now hosts nearly one-third of its global workforce across seven cities. Engineers here contribute to breakthroughs in semiconductors, AI, automotive, and next-generation computing. Synopsys also collaborates with more than 100 organisations, including semiconductor design centres, AI start-ups, and regional firms.

Expansion through Ansys integration

This milestone comes soon after Synopsys’ USD 35 billion acquisition of Ansys in July 2025. The integration expands Synopsys’ market reach to USD 31 billion and brings Ansys’ multiphysics simulation into its EDA stack. The first joint solutions are expected in 2026, targeting faster innovation in semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

Commitment to India’s semiconductor vision

“Our goal is not just to provide tools, but to act as a mission-critical enabler and trusted advisor,” said Dr de Geus.

Synopsys’ expanding footprint underlines its dual focus - supporting India’s rise as a semiconductor hub while positioning itself for an era where AI, simulation, and system design converge to redefine engineering possibilities.

