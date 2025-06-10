A10 Networks Unveils AI Firewall Capabilities to Secure AI Infrastructure

As organisations accelerate the deployment of AI applications and establish AI-ready data centres, the demand for high-performance infrastructure and advanced security solutions continues to grow. In response, A10 Networks will showcase its latest AI security and performance technologies at Interop Tokyo 2025, scheduled from June 11–13 under the theme “AI Steps into Reality.”

Securing AI and LLM Environments Against Emerging Threats

A10 Networks announced new AI firewall capabilities designed to protect large language models (LLMs) and AI inference environments. These firewalls can be deployed in front of APIs or URLs that host custom or commercial LLMs, including those developed on platforms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Built on an edge-optimised, GPU-enabled architecture, the AI firewall enables high-performance protection across hybrid and cloud infrastructures. It is equipped to prevent, detect, and mitigate advanced AI-related cyber threats such as prompt injection attacks and sensitive data disclosures. The system inspects both request and response traffic at the prompt level and enforces security policies tailored for AI environments. Additionally, users can test inference models against known vulnerabilities and apply A10’s proprietary LLM safeguarding techniques.

Enhancing Real-Time Performance for AI Workloads

To meet the processing demands of AI and LLM-driven applications, A10 continues to enhance infrastructure resilience and speed through its high-performance appliances. These appliances support offloading tasks such as TLS/SSL decryption, traffic caching, and routing optimisation, while also providing visibility into network performance metrics.

The newly introduced predictive performance capabilities serve as an early warning system to detect potential network issues such as congestion or capacity limitations. By leveraging GPU-powered appliances, A10 enables rapid analysis of large datasets to proactively identify anomalies, helping organisations prevent service disruptions and maintain optimal network performance.

Integrated Security and Performance for Next-Gen AI Deployments

With the combination of AI-specific firewall protections and predictive infrastructure intelligence, A10 Networks aims to support enterprises in securing and scaling their AI deployments. These capabilities offer centralised management, deeper visibility into potential threats, and optimised performance—enabling organisations to build and operate AI environments that are resilient, secure, and responsive.

“Enterprises are deploying and training AI and LLM inference models on-premises or in the cloud at a rapid pace. New capabilities must be developed to address three key challenges of these new environments: latency, security and operational complexity.

With over 20 years of experience in securing and delivering applications, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver on these needs to provide resilience, high performance and security for AI and LLM infrastructures,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO, A10 Networks.

