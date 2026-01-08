AceCloud Atlanta cloud region strengthens enterprise AI workloads

AceCloud has launched its enterprise-class US cloud region in Atlanta, expanding its global cloud footprint beyond India. Designed for production-grade reliability, the AceCloud Atlanta cloud region supports AI, ML, high-performance computing, and data-intensive workloads with low latency and compliance-ready deployment.

The new region adds geographic depth to AceCloud’s existing infrastructure in Mumbai and Noida. Together, these regions form a unified cloud platform that allows enterprises to distribute workloads across geographies while maintaining consistent security, resilience, and operational control.

Built for predictable performance and resilience

The Atlanta region is architected with multi-zone redundancy and high-throughput networking to support enterprise workloads that require predictable performance. By enabling cross-region interoperability and disaster recovery, the platform allows organisations to move workloads seamlessly between India and the US.

This design supports business continuity while giving enterprises the flexibility to place applications closer to end users. For customer-facing applications and compute-heavy workloads, proximity translates into lower latency and improved user experience.

Infrastructure optimised for AI and HPC

The AceCloud Atlanta cloud region is optimised for AI model training, HPC simulations, big data analytics, and GPU-based rendering. It offers CUDA-optimised GPU environments, including NVIDIA H200, L40s, L4, and RTX 6000 Ada, along with pre-configured MLOps toolchains.

These capabilities are aimed at reducing time-to-insight for AI startups, digital enterprises, and media engineering teams that rely on GPU-intensive computing and large-scale data processing.

NetApp partnership extends multi-region data management

A strategic partnership with NetApp underpins data storage orchestration across AceCloud’s India and US regions. This enables customers to deploy scalable and compliant environments across hybrid and multi-region architectures.

The integration supports enterprises that require consistent data management policies while operating across borders, particularly for workloads that demand high availability and regulatory alignment.

Implications for Indian enterprises

With the launch of the US region, Indian enterprises can host AI and ML training workloads or customer-facing applications closer to US users. This improves latency and reliability while retaining access to cross-region replication and business continuity mechanisms.

The platform also supports cost-efficient scaling, allowing organisations to balance performance requirements with operational control across regions.

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder & Managing Director, AceCloud, said, “The Atlanta region is built as a truly enterprise-class hub for global AI and HPC. With enterprise-grade reliability, NVIDIA GPU hardware, and a technology partnership with NetApp, organisations can scale AI workloads with confidence and transparent economics.”

Pricing and positioning

AceCloud said it will continue with region-aligned and transparent pricing. GPU compute is available starting at Rs 12,000 per month, while object storage starts at Rs 870 per TB per month. The company positions this as enterprise-grade performance delivered at a competitive cost.