NetApp India Area Vice President appointment strengthens regional leadership

NetApp has announced a key leadership change with the appointment of Premalakshmi Ramakrishnan as Area Vice President for India and the SAARC region. The NetApp India Area Vice President appointment places responsibility for overall sales strategy and ecosystem development at the centre of the company’s regional growth plans.

The move comes as enterprises across India accelerate digital transformation initiatives and invest in data infrastructure to support AI-driven workloads.

Leadership mandate across India and SAARC

In her new role, Premalakshmi will lead NetApp’s sales operations across India and the SAARC region, with a continued emphasis on strengthening customer and partner relationships. Her mandate includes driving go-to-market execution while supporting organisations navigating IT modernisation and data infrastructure requirements for AI innovation.

The company has positioned the appointment as part of its broader effort to deliver consistent business outcomes through a customer-first approach.

Focus on data infrastructure and AI readiness

Commenting on the strategic importance of the region, Andrew Sotiropoulos, Senior Vice President & General Manager, APAC at NetApp, said that India’s growing digital economy and rising demand for advanced data infrastructure make it a priority market for the company’s expansion and innovation efforts.

He added that the leadership appointment is expected to support customers and partners seeking to extract greater value from data in an increasingly intelligent and automated IT environment.

Perspective on digital transformation outcomes

Premalakshmi highlighted the growing expectations around digital transformation and generative AI initiatives among Indian enterprises. She noted that achieving consistent success in these initiatives would require robust data strategies and infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale AI deployments.

She said NetApp’s experience in data management and services positions the company to help organisations unlock data value while scaling agility and long-term growth.

Industry experience and background

Premalakshmi brings over two decades of experience in the technology sector, with a background in go-to-market strategy and business transformation. Prior to joining NetApp, she served as Vice President and Head of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Business for India.

Her earlier roles include senior leadership positions at Accenture, Cisco, and Schneider Electric (APC), providing her with broad exposure to enterprise technology, cloud, and infrastructure markets.

NetApp’s platform-led approach

NetApp positions itself as an Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, supporting enterprises as they adapt to evolving data and AI requirements. At the core of its portfolio is the NetApp data platform, built on ONTAP and enhanced through automation and AI-driven capabilities.

The platform is designed to connect, protect, and activate data across cloud and on-premise environments, enabling organisations to modernise infrastructure while maintaining operational consistency.

The NetApp India Area Vice President appointment reflects the company’s intent to deepen leadership focus across a strategically important region, as enterprises increasingly prioritise resilient, AI-ready data infrastructure to support future growth.