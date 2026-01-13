Acer expands portfolio with Swift AI laptops

The Acer Swift AI laptop portfolio marks the company’s latest push into on-device artificial intelligence, introducing a new generation of Copilot+ PCs on Windows 11. The lineup is designed to support creators, mobile professionals, and technology-focused users who require performance, portability, and integrated AI capabilities.

The portfolio includes the Swift 16 AI, Swift Edge AI models, and Swift Go AI variants in multiple screen sizes. Each model is built with dedicated hardware for AI workloads and supported by Acer’s proprietary software features aimed at productivity, collaboration, and creative use cases.

On-device AI and system intelligence

The Acer Swift AI laptop portfolio integrates Acer-developed AI features such as PurifiedVoice, PurifiedView, and User Sensing, which enhance audio clarity, video quality, and system responsiveness. Additional AI tools for creativity and entertainment are accessible through the Acer Intelligence Space hub.

Acer has also introduced a programmable shortcut key that allows users to quickly launch applications, websites, or Windows 11 features, improving workflow efficiency across everyday tasks.

Swift 16 AI targets performance-focused users

The Swift 16 AI is positioned as the flagship model within the Acer Swift AI laptop portfolio. Built with an aluminium chassis, it is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, supporting demanding workloads such as content creation and large-file processing.

A large haptic touchpad with stylus support enables direct interaction with creative tools, while a 16-inch OLED touch display delivers high resolution, wide colour coverage, and smooth refresh rates. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and additional I/O ports to support external devices and displays.

Swift Edge AI focuses on mobility and durability

The Swift Edge AI models prioritise portability, combining thin-and-light designs with military-grade durability standards. Built using a stainless steel-magnesium alloy, the devices weigh under 1 kg in select configurations while supporting extended battery life.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the Swift Edge AI models support high memory and storage capacities. OLED touch displays, AI-enhanced audio and video features, and support for the latest wireless standards position the devices for professionals who work across locations.

Swift Go AI balances versatility and value

The Swift Go AI models are designed to deliver a balance between performance, portability, and everyday usability. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch formats, they support Intel Core Ultra processors, integrated graphics, and high-speed memory and storage configurations.

Features include flexible display options, enhanced cameras for video conferencing, AI-assisted audio, and a broad selection of ports for connectivity. The devices also support fast wireless connections, aligning with hybrid work and mobile usage patterns.

Copilot+ PC capabilities on Windows 11

As Copilot+ PCs, devices in the Acer Swift AI laptop portfolio support Windows 11 AI experiences designed to improve productivity and interaction. Features include context-aware actions, voice-driven commands, and optional visual understanding of on-screen content to assist with navigation and task completion.

These capabilities are supported by on-device processing, enabling faster response times while reducing reliance on cloud-based resources.

Availability roadmap

The Swift AI models will be rolled out across North America, EMEA, and Australia through 2026, with availability varying by model and region. The staggered launch reflects Acer’s phased approach to introducing its AI-focused devices across global markets.

Positioning within modern computing

With the introduction of the Acer Swift AI laptop portfolio, the company is aligning its consumer and professional devices with the growing demand for AI-enabled computing. By combining lightweight form factors, AI-assisted features, and support for modern operating systems, the portfolio reflects a broader shift toward intelligent, user-centric PC design.