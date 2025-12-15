Microsoft drives agentic AI adoption in global enterprises with large-scale Copilot deployments

Advertisment

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has announced new partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across global enterprises. Each company will deploy more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences, collectively exceeding 200,000 licences.

The announcement follows Microsoft’s earlier plan to invest US$17.5 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations in India between CY2026 and CY2029.

Large-scale Copilot deployments to support enterprise transformation

Microsoft stated that deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot across the four organisations is aimed at reshaping how firms operate, innovate and scale. The companies intend to embed AI into core functions including delivery, sales, finance, HR and customer engagement.

Advertisment

According to Microsoft, these deployments mark a move toward agentic AI systems capable of taking initiative, supporting decisions and generating insights. This approach is expected to improve productivity, efficiency and accessibility while enabling enterprises to redesign workflows around human–AI collaboration.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said the firms are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment and embedding Copilot into daily work. He added that this level of adoption reflects a new phase of enterprise transformation.

Cognizant expands adoption of Microsoft AI platforms

Cognizant and Microsoft have expanded their partnership to bring generative AI and Copilot technologies to millions of users. As an early internal adopter, Cognizant has used Copilot to refine agentic solutions for client-facing work.

Advertisment

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, said the company aims to bridge the gap between AI infrastructure investment and business value. He noted that the collaboration is creating opportunities for operational results and cross-industry innovation.

Infosys focuses on operationalising multi-agent workflows

Infosys is deepening its AI collaboration with Microsoft as part of its evolution into a Frontier Firm. The company is deploying Copilot at scale and integrating Microsoft’s Intelligence Layer with Infosys Topaz Fabric and Infosys Cobalt.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said the organisation is shifting from traditional workflows to a human-plus-agent model. He noted that embedding AI into the operating model is enhancing agility, insight-driven decision-making and client delivery.

Advertisment

TCS expands AI use across internal functions

TCS is working with Microsoft to apply AI within Sales, HR and Finance operations. M365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot are being used for code generation and process digitisation. The company has also introduced a personalised AI Coach for employees.

K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS, said Microsoft Cloud, data and AI technologies are central to the organisation’s transformation efforts.

Wipro launches new AI innovation hub

Wipro has entered a three-year partnership with Microsoft and launched a Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru. Over 50,000 Copilot licences have been deployed and more than 25,000 employees have been trained on Microsoft Cloud and GitHub tools.

Advertisment

Srini Pallia, CEO & MD, Wipro, said the collaboration is strengthening the company’s AI-powered capabilities and supporting its goal of delivering industry-specific solutions across multiple sectors.

Industry shift toward agentic AI

Collectively, Microsoft and the four IT firms aim to expand the use of agentic AI across global enterprises. The companies state that these deployments will support innovation, operational efficiencies and measurable enterprise impact.

The announcement was made at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on 11 December.