Acer opens exclusive brand store in Patna

Acer has expanded its retail footprint in eastern India with the launch of a new exclusive brand store in Patna, Bihar. The outlet, opened in partnership with Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd., forms part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in high-growth regional markets.

Experience-led retail expansion in Bihar

The newly inaugurated Patna store features a modern retail layout designed to offer customers direct interaction with Acer’s product portfolio. The outlet showcases laptops, desktops, gaming systems, monitors, and accessories, supported by live product demonstrations and expert assistance.

The store also provides dedicated after-sales support, positioning the outlet as a comprehensive touchpoint for product discovery, purchase, and service.

Alignment with nationwide retail strategy

The Patna launch aligns with Acer’s plan to establish more than 300 exclusive brand outlets across India, with a strong focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The company aims to improve access to high-performance computing solutions while supporting digital adoption in emerging markets.

The outlet reflects Acer’s continued emphasis on strengthening its presence across gaming, productivity, and advanced computing segments.

Leadership presence underscores regional focus

Senior leadership from Acer India attended the inauguration, including Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, and Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs. Navin Gupta, Managing Director of Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd., also participated in the launch.

Mehtani stated that while expansion remains important, consolidation of existing outlets is a key priority. He added that Acer aims to cross 325 exclusive stores across India by 2026, balancing growth with deeper market penetration and improved performance.

Singh highlighted the pace of retail expansion, noting that Acer is approaching the 300 exclusive brand outlet milestone, with multiple new additions added recently.

Strengthening customer engagement

According to Navin Gupta, the Patna outlet represents a shared focus on experience-led retail formats that bring technology closer to customers. The store is designed to serve students, professionals, gamers, and enterprises through an interactive environment that supports informed purchasing decisions.

With this launch, Acer continues to strengthen its retail-led engagement strategy while expanding its presence across India’s evolving technology markets.

