PRAMA India at SSSA Business Expo 2026 reflected the shifting momentum of India’s security industry towards Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The two-day event, held from 23–24 January at NSIC Ground in Rajkot, brought together security professionals, system integrators, consultants, and end users from across the Saurashtra region.

Organised by the Saurashtra Security and Surveillance Association, the exhibition served as a platform to discuss current trends in IT and electronic security while enabling direct engagement between solution providers and regional stakeholders.

Strong industry engagement at Rajkot venue

The exhibition opened with ribbon-cutting and lamp-lighting ceremonies attended by industry leaders and invited guests. The event saw participation from representatives linked to government bodies, law enforcement, and industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles, heavy machinery, and information technology.

The visitor profile underlined the growing demand for structured and scalable security solutions in regional industrial clusters, particularly in manufacturing-driven economies such as Rajkot.

Focus on AI-led video security solutions

PRAMA India at SSSA Business Expo 2026 drew consistent footfall from security professionals and trade visitors. The company presented a range of video security products and solutions designed for diverse use cases, spanning residential, commercial, and public infrastructure environments.

Key demonstrations included IPC basic AI solutions, smart classroom applications, home video door phone systems, HD analog offerings, transmission solutions, and SSD storage technologies. Vertical-focused solutions such as safe city surveillance were also highlighted.

Reducing false alarms through intelligent surveillance

Among the showcased technologies was an AI-based video analytics platform designed to distinguish people and vehicles from non-critical motion. The system aims to reduce false alarms triggered by animals or environmental factors, enabling security teams to focus on verified threats and optimise operational resources.

Such capabilities are increasingly relevant as regional deployments scale and surveillance networks expand beyond metro cities.

Indigenous manufacturing and regional relevance

Company representatives noted that the growth of the Indian security market is closely tied to regional demand and localised deployment needs. The exhibition was described as a valuable engagement point for ecosystem partners operating in the Saurashtra region, where infrastructure development and industrial activity continue to expand.

The emphasis remained on offering solutions aligned with specific vertical requirements while advancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities within the domestic security industry.

Platform for awareness and collaboration

SSSA Business Expo 2026 functioned as both a technology showcase and a knowledge-sharing forum. Over two days, it enabled conversations around emerging security trends, operational challenges, and future requirements across public and private sectors.

The event concluded with positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors, reinforcing Rajkot’s growing position as a regional hub for security technology adoption.

