Acro to distribute AOC monitors across North and East India

Acro Engineering Company has entered a distribution arrangement to supply AOC’s full monitor portfolio across North and East India. The move aims to strengthen product availability for both consumer and enterprise segments, using Acro’s established channel network and logistics reach.

Expansion built on channel depth

The collaboration gives Acro the responsibility of taking AOC’s complete monitor range—including gaming, professional and everyday computing models—to retailers, system integrators and end-users. The company plans to utilise its channel relationships and service infrastructure to ensure faster access and wider coverage.

Himanshu Jain, Director, Acro Engineering Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with AOC. AOC is one of the world’s most trusted display brands and this collaboration aligns with our mission to offer high-quality, high-value technology products to customers across India. Our strong channel relationships and service infrastructure will ensure faster availability, better outreach and a seamless buying experience.”

Focus on gaming and productivity displays

AOC has been increasing its presence in India, especially in the gaming and productivity categories. Its range includes ultra-fast gaming displays, colour-focused creator models, curved panels and monitors built for professional workloads. With Acro taking the distribution lead in new regions, AOC expects smoother penetration of its specialist line-ups.

Carol Anne Dias, MD, AOC India, said, “AOC is excited to expand our footprint in India with Acro Engineering Company. At AOC, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of display innovation. The Agon Pro range represent the pinnacle of gaming monitor technology, offering gamers and professionals alike an unmatched combination of performance, precision and immersion.”

AOC also offers business-focused models from 24 inches to 34 inches ultrawide, featuring Full HD to 4K UHD and USB-C connectivity with integrated webcams. According to the company, Acro’s market knowledge and channel ecosystem will help address the growing demand for performance-centric yet accessible monitors.

What this means for the channel

For channel partners, the development indicates three shifts:

Broader product choice: Access to the full AOC portfolio, including high-refresh gaming displays and business models.

Improved supply routes: Acro’s logistics footprint may shorten delivery cycles in key northern and eastern markets.

Support structure: Existing service networks are expected to handle installation, after-sales and partner coordination.

The monitor market has been expanding with rising gaming adoption and hybrid work setups. A distribution-led push often determines which brands gain visibility at the store level. This arrangement signals a bid to strengthen presence in regions where demand is steady but supply fragmentation persists.

A practical step, not a flashy move

Partnerships of this nature rarely make headlines, yet they influence how technology actually reaches desks. For many partners across North and East India, an extended monitor line-up, combined with predictable supply, could improve margins and simplify procurement cycles.

The collaboration between Acro and AOC positions both companies to tap into that momentum, closing gaps that often slow down adoption and giving partners more options to work with.

