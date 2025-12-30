As cyber threats grow more automated and persistent, managed service providers are under pressure to deliver stronger protection without adding operational burden. Recent developments point to how Acronis cybersecurity momentum for MSPs is being shaped by research depth, product consolidation, and third-party validation rather than feature volume alone.

The company’s strategy centres on helping MSPs scale security services efficiently while maintaining service quality and margins, a challenge amplified by AI-driven threat acceleration.

Research-driven insight shapes security direction

A key driver of recent momentum has been output from the Acronis Threat Research Unit, which published 17 original threat research reports in 2025. The research spans ransomware operations, malware delivery methods, and emerging attack surfaces, contributing to wider industry understanding rather than remaining product-specific.

Topics covered include ransomware groups targeting MSPs, abuse of legitimate technologies such as Electron frameworks, and the evolution of open-source tools into active threats. This research is positioned as an input into product development and response strategies rather than standalone intelligence.

Independent validation reinforces market standing

Acronis’ positioning has been reinforced through multiple analyst assessments and peer-review platforms during 2025. These evaluations focus on MSP alignment, operational usability, and long-term growth potential across endpoint protection and cyber-recovery categories.

Recognition from analyst firms and testing bodies highlights consistency across detection accuracy, growth metrics, and operational impact, particularly in managed environments where signal quality and response efficiency are critical.

Platform expansion targets operational efficiency

Product updates during the year reflect a focus on reducing tool sprawl for MSPs. Enhancements include expanded security posture management for Microsoft 365, tighter integration with Microsoft Defender, updated SIEM connectivity, and hardware-level threat detection support.

Additional emphasis has been placed on collaboration security and security awareness training to address user-driven risk, alongside bundled licensing models aimed at simplifying deployment across common MSP use cases.

Testing outcomes emphasise detection accuracy

Independent testing results published in 2025 indicate improvements in detection precision and reduced noise levels. Evaluations across EDR, advanced threat protection, and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks underline a focus on actionable alerts rather than alert volume, a key operational concern for managed environments.

Ecosystem expansion supports managed security models

Beyond product development, ecosystem growth remains a strategic pillar. New firewall integrations and the expansion of a managed security service provider programme are designed to support regional delivery of detection and response services using a shared platform foundation.

According to Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, Acronis, security momentum depends on translating emerging threat insight into protection that operates effectively at scale, enabling providers to stay ahead of adversaries rather than responding after impact.

Outlook: automation and threat adaptation

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand automation and generative AI usage to reduce manual intervention while broadening protection coverage against emerging attack vectors. Continued investment in research, platform development, and partner enablement is positioned as central to sustaining Acronis's cybersecurity momentum for MSPs in an increasingly complex threat environment.