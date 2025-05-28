GoTo and Acronis Join Hands to Enhance Endpoint Security

GoTo has entered into a partnership with Acronis to deliver enhanced endpoint security solutions for managed service providers and SMBs. The collaboration introduces the LogMeIn Data Protection Suite powered by Acronis, which integrates GoTo's endpoint management capabilities with Acronis' data protection tools.

New Integrated Solution Combines Endpoint Management and Data Protection

The joint offering combines LogMeIn Resolve's unified endpoint management platform, Acronis' business continuity and disaster recovery solutions, and AI-powered functionality across both environments

The solution is designed mainly for managed service providers and small and midsize business IT teams.

“IT teams and Managed Service Providers today are tasked with managing incredibly complex environments, and that means endpoint management, backup, and disaster recovery are often handled in separate, siloed platforms,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Lack of integration across these silos, however, can lead to missed backups, inconsistent policies applied across devices, and delayed disaster recovery responses. We’ve partnered with Acronis to create a solution to these challenges with the new LogMeIn Data Protection, delivering a connected, scalable experience that dramatically reduces risk, complexity, and time to incident response.”

GoTo and Acronis Unveil Enhanced Data Protection Suite Features

The recently announced LogMeIn Data Protection Suite powered by Acronis offers comprehensive endpoint management and data protection capabilities for IT professionals. The solution combines GoTo's Resolve platform with Acronis' backup and recovery technology.

New Integration Streamlines Endpoint Security and Recovery

The suite provides a unified console for managing endpoints and backup operations, including customisable enrollment options for file-level, disk-level, and application backups. Users can automate backup schedules with policy-based controls for timing and frequency.

The solution extends protection to cloud environments with coverage for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Its rapid recovery function enables one-click restoration from historical snapshots to minimise downtime during incidents.

MSP-Focused Design

Built for managed service providers, the platform supports multi-tenant environments with tools for scaling operations efficiently.

Existing Acronis customers gain additional value through a new native integration that simplifies backup agent deployment and schedule configuration within the Resolve interface.

