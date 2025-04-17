Acronis Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Platform Enhancements

Acronis, a provider of cybersecurity and data protection solutions, has recorded significant progress in its security platform adoption, product development, and global reach. Over the past year, Acronis technologies prevented more than 7.5 million cyberattacks, reinforcing the platform’s proactive security capabilities.

Advertisment

The company reports that over 50% of its partners now use at least one cybersecurity solution integrated within the Acronis platform, reflecting a rising demand for natively unified cyber protection. This adoption trend aligns with a 188% year-over-year increase in protected workloads, indicating the platform’s expanded usage across organisations of varying sizes and sectors. Independent market assessments from Canalys, now part of Omdia, and Frost & Sullivan have recognised Acronis Cyber Protect as a preferred cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and small and medium-sized businesses.

In the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2025, Acronis achieved Champion status for the first time. The company’s focus on technical training is also reflected through the Acronis MSP Academy, which offers over 120 courses and certifications to upskill MSPs. These initiatives support Acronis' strategy of strengthening its partner ecosystem and addressing broader cybersecurity requirements with a unified, scalable platform.

“Acronis delivers a comprehensive platform that integrates security services, data protection, and operational management, strengthening its MSP-first approach,” said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “With the expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio in 2024—including Acronis XDR, MDR, and Copilot—alongside its enhanced #CyberFit partner program, Acronis continues to empower MSPs with new revenue opportunities, streamlined operations, and advanced threat protection.”

Advertisment

Acronis Recognised for Growth and Innovation in Endpoint Security

In the 2025 edition of Frost & Sullivan’s Radar: Endpoint Security, Acronis has been identified as a leader in both growth and innovation for the second consecutive year. The report evaluates global cybersecurity providers based on their performance, innovation strategies, and ability to address evolving security challenges.

Investment in R&D and Product Development

Advertisment

A significant portion of Acronis’ global workforce, which includes over 2,000 employees, is dedicated to research and development or product-centric roles. The report highlights that Acronis holds more than 200 issued and pending patents related to its security technologies. A substantial share of its revenues is reinvested into product development.

“Acronis continues to differentiate itself in the market by addressing the unique challenges of distributed environments in core industries that require sound cybersecurity, like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail,” said Özgün Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “It’s flexible pricing strategy, freemium model, and modular approach provide advanced endpoint protection tailored to the needs of businesses that often face budget and resource constraints. Acronis’ vision and go-to-market strategy strategically align with these underserved segments, reinforcing its leadership position on the Innovation Index of the Frost Radar for Endpoint Security.”

“We all know cybersecurity is a basic need, but at Acronis, we believe that cybersecurity must also enable recovery with Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (the CIA triad). Our natively integrated platform has a higher reliability for cybersecurity and boosts technician productivity by combining advanced threat intelligence, automation, and turn-key integrations. It also provides unique capabilities with scanning email and system backups for infections later to support forensics and recovery,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “Effective cybersecurity goes beyond technology – it includes people and processes. By integrating security awareness, RMM and agent automation, and SaaS posture management through tools like Acronis Ultimate 365, we help businesses run secure deployments, strengthen defences, and scale securely with confidence.”

Advertisment

Acronis Recognised in G2 Winter 2025 Grid and AV-TEST Evaluation

Acronis has been ranked in the G2 Winter 2025 Grid for Endpoint Protection Suites, reflecting continued performance and growth in the cybersecurity space. The ranking is based on user reviews and data aggregated from the G2 community. Furthermore, in a recent evaluation by AV-TEST, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud received the “Top Product” award.

Advertisment

Read More:

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025

Technical Enablement of Partners in Cybersecurity

Advertisment

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars