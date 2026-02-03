Acronis Supertron partnership in India expands scope

The Acronis Supertron partnership in India has entered a new phase, with the distributor appointed as an official Cloud Aggregator and Value-Added Distributor for the country. The move builds on a relationship that began in 2012 and reflects a shift towards platform-led cyber protection as digital adoption gathers pace across enterprises, SMBs, and service providers.

The updated engagement is positioned to expand market reach while simplifying access to backup, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity capabilities through a unified delivery model.

Distribution strategy aligned to market demand

Under the new structure, Supertron VAD will operate as both a Cloud Aggregator and value-added distributor, enabling partners to deliver integrated cyber protection rather than standalone tools. The focus is on helping organisations manage growing data volumes and rising threat exposure while meeting compliance and operational requirements.

According to Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, SEPLVAD Venture, the shift reflects changing customer expectations as digital transformation accelerates.

“Our journey with Acronis began in 2012, and elevating this relationship to a Supertron VAD and Cloud Aggregator model is a natural but significant evolution,” Dam said. “As Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for integrated, compliant cyber protection has reached a critical point.”

He added that combining distribution expertise with platform capabilities allows partners to move away from fragmented approaches and deliver coordinated protection across backup, recovery, and security.

Cyber threat landscape adds urgency

The timing of the expanded partnership aligns with a growing focus on cyber resilience in India. The Acronis Cyber Threats Report H1 2025 identified the country as a key target for ransomware and phishing attacks, reinforcing the need for accessible, enterprise-grade protection across sectors.

By leveraging Supertron’s distribution ecosystem, the partnership aims to accelerate cloud adoption while making advanced cyber protection more cost-effective and operationally viable for a broader set of organisations.

Focus on local market understanding

From Acronis’ perspective, the strengthened arrangement reflects both market opportunity and the importance of local execution. Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager, India and South Asia, Acronis, said the long-term relationship with Supertron has played a central role in the company’s regional growth.

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally, and our decade-plus history with Supertron has been foundational to our success here,” Chhabra said. “By strengthening our distribution strategy with Supertron VAD as our Cloud Aggregator, we are providing the market with a trusted partner that understands the local landscape.”

What changes for partners

For channel partners and managed service providers, the revised model is intended to reduce complexity while expanding service opportunities. Instead of stitching together multiple tools, partners can now position integrated cyber protection services that support business continuity and long-term growth.

The Acronis Supertron partnership in India signals a broader shift in the channel—from product-centric distribution to cloud-driven platforms designed around resilience, scale, and operational confidence.

