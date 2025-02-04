ADATA and XPG Introduce New Partner Reward Programs

ADATA Technology, along with its gaming brand XPG, has launched three exclusive reward programs designed to enhance partner engagement, strengthen loyalty, and expand market reach. These initiatives offer incentives to partners for their contributions to growing the ADATA and XPG brands in India.

The programs also emphasise the importance of purchasing original products, with a points-based reward system that provides additional benefits to partners.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new reward programs Charles Wei, Sales Head, ADATA said, "These reward programs are more than just incentives; they reflect our commitment to building a strong, trustworthy ecosystem where our partners grow alongside us. At ADATA, we believe in celebrating success together, and these initiatives pave the way for shared victories in the market."

ADATA, XPG Partner Reward Programs

ADATA Technology and its gaming brand XPG have introduced three exclusive reward programs: XPG Gaming Carnival in collaboration with Acro Engineering Company, Buying ad Fly, and ADATA Shiny Rewards.

The ADATA Shiny Rewards Program, in partnership with Technology and Gadgets (TAG), is offering partners the chance to win silver with every purchase of ADATA’s standard memory products.

These initiatives will reportedly encourage channel partners to increase their purchases, offering them incentives such as reward points, international trips to Dubai and Spain, and silver coins as part of the program benefits.

