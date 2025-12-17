Progress Software has announced its Q4 2025 release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, placing Agentic AI in Telerik and Kendo UI at the centre of its developer strategy. The update positions AI not as an assistant but as an active participant in application development, with the aim of improving speed, consistency and software quality.

At the core of the release is the Progress Agentic UI Generator, which introduces a new model of UI development driven by natural language prompts rather than manual component assembly.

Agentic UI Generator moves AI into the development flow

The Agentic UI Generator is designed to function as a UI agent inside the developer’s IDE. Instead of producing isolated code snippets, it generates multi-component, fully styled, enterprise-grade page layouts based on short text prompts.

The generator combines AI-based code creation with the existing Telerik and Kendo UI frameworks, ensuring that generated interfaces align with established UI patterns and best practices. According to the company, this approach allows developers to move directly from prompt to production-ready UI without extensive rework.

The tool is available across Progress Telerik UI for Blazor, Progress KendoReact and Progress Kendo UI for Angular. Early adopters have reported time savings of around 50 percent, along with improved consistency across applications.

Shift from assistance to agency in UI development

Commenting on the release, Jeremy Schaab, VP, Software Development, FYIsoft, said the agentic capabilities represent a fundamental change in how teams approach application building.

He noted that tasks that previously required days of manual effort can now be completed within hours, describing the release as a step change rather than an incremental update. Schaab also pointed to closer collaboration with AI-focused customers as a signal of longer-term direction.

Expanded AI capabilities across frameworks

Beyond the UI Generator, the Q4 2025 release extends AI deeper into the Telerik and Kendo UI ecosystems.

Key additions include twelve new component-level AI coding assistants spanning .NET and JavaScript frameworks. These assistants are integrated across UI libraries, reporting tools and styling systems, providing contextual guidance and automation. Progress estimates productivity gains of at least 30 percent for teams using these tools.

AI is also embedded directly into application components. New features such as Inline AI Prompt, AI-optimised Chat UI and a prompt-driven Data Grid allow end users to interact with applications using natural language commands. Examples include filtering datasets or highlighting values based on simple text inputs.

Day-zero platform support and AI-driven debugging

The release delivers immediate support for .NET 10 and Angular 21, enabling development teams to adopt new framework versions without waiting for tooling updates. This is intended to reduce upgrade risk while allowing access to the latest performance and security improvements.

AI capabilities also extend to debugging workflows. Progress has introduced MCP integration for Telerik Fiddler Everywhere, enabling conversational, AI-driven analysis of network traffic directly within the IDE. The feature is designed to help teams identify performance issues earlier in the development cycle.

Enterprise-ready AI for production use

Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software, said the release marks a point where AI-based code generation becomes viable for enterprise environments.

Rather than generating code that requires extensive validation, the Agentic UI Generator is intended to produce interfaces that follow established standards from the outset. Jarrett described this as a milestone for UI development and a signal of how modern applications are likely to be built going forward.

With Agentic AI in Telerik and Kendo UI now positioned as a core development capability, the Q4 2025 release reflects a broader shift towards autonomous, prompt-led software creation within enterprise toolchains.