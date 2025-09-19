Progress Software tooks leap in coding productivity

Progress Software has widened its AI coding assistants across its Telerik and Kendo UI libraries, aiming to help developers increase productivity by up to 30 per cent.

The company’s latest Q3 2025 release extends the assistants, first introduced for Telerik UI for Blazor and KendoReact, to cover ASP.NET Core, WPF, WinForms, .NET MAUI, and Angular. For the first time, they are also available in Telerik Reporting and Progress Document Processing.

The assistants integrate directly into established developer workflows. By working within popular AI-powered IDEs such as GitHub Copilot, Claude Code and Cursor, they provide highly contextual code suggestions tailored to Telerik and Kendo UI components. Early users report faster delivery and smoother automation without compromising on code quality.

Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software, said, “AI coding tools have transformed software development, taking over more mundane work and allowing engineers to focus on more innovative tasks which demand expertise. While great efficiency drivers, these generic AI coding tools fall short when generating a sophisticated user interface with high expectations for experience and precision. Our coding assistants fill that gap, providing precise context and enterprise-class UI libraries, enabling AI-powered generation of sophisticated experiences, directly from a developer’s AI code generator or IDE of choice.”

The capabilities stretch beyond coding efficiency. Developers can generate and configure components, access relevant API documentation, resolve component-specific issues, and cut repetitive tasks. This enables faster movement from idea to finished interface.

Steve Melan, Architect and Microsoft MVP, commented, “Progress isn’t just adding AI for hype, it’s thoughtfully embedding intelligent features into its developer tools to genuinely boost developer productivity. By focusing on practical integrations, Progress delivers AI solutions that make a real difference for software teams and their workflows.”

The release also enhances Progress ThemeBuilder, enabling teams to customise themes through conversational prompts, saving time otherwise spent on manual styling. On the user-facing side, Telerik and Kendo UI components now support AI-powered interactions, including:

Conversational UI for smarter chat with streaming responses and text-to-speech

Inline AI prompts for rewriting, error fixing and content alternatives

Updated AI prompt control with an improved look and functionality

Prompt-based Data Grid actions such as sorting, grouping and filtering

AI Assistant column within Data Grids, offering contextual summaries and warnings





