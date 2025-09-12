Progress Software introduces SaaS RAG platform to make AI more trustworthy

Progress Software has unveiled Progress Agentic RAG, a new SaaS Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) platform designed to make trustworthy and verifiable generative AI (GenAI) accessible across organisations of all sizes. The launch follows its acquisition of Nuclia and adds to the company’s portfolio of AI-driven digital experience and infrastructure solutions.

The platform is designed to help businesses leverage large language models (LLMs) with results grounded in real business data. It addresses the challenge of managing vast volumes of structured and unstructured information - documents, video, audio and other formats, that typically remain siloed or hard to search.

Unlike traditional RAG offerings that demand specialised expertise and resources, Progress Agentic RAG promises quick deployment, intuitive use and affordability. It delivers traceable, verifiable answers, allowing businesses to turn scattered data into actionable intelligence.

Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software, said, “Progress Agentic RAG is redefining how businesses interact with their data. By combining agentic intelligence with retrieval-augmented generation, we’re making AI practical, scalable and trustworthy for every organisation. This platform unlocks the power of unstructured data across formats and languages through verifiable, no-code AI search. We believe it is the easiest-to-use solution on the market today for helping businesses extract real value from GenAI.”

Patrick Garcia, Chief Digital, AI and Innovation Officer, SRS Distribution, added, “Progress Agentic RAG, which we started using as Nuclia, has fundamentally changed how we access and act on information. Its ability to deliver fast, accurate and verifiable insights from our unstructured data has been a game-changer for productivity and decision-making.”

Key features of Progress Agentic RAG

No-code RAG pipeline : Agent-powered ingestion, indexing and retrieval across text, audio, video and multilingual formats.

Intelligent search : Enables AI-driven search and generative answers based on unstructured data, delivering trusted responses across languages and formats.

Agent deployment : Built to provide reliable and scalable retrieval functionality for AI agents.

Multi-model integration : Supports leading enterprise-ready LLMs, with full user control over model choice.

Purpose-built database : Powered by NucliaDB, which combines vector storage with semantic search, keyword and metadata search, knowledge graph traversal and multi-modal understanding.

RAG evaluation metrics (REMi): Built-in tools for traceability and consistent quality in responses.

Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager at IDC, commented, “Agentic AI is reshaping how organisations interact with data and drive decision-making. Cost-effective solutions like Progress Agentic RAG that are built for easier deployment can help businesses unlock productivity and innovation, regardless of their size.”

Already in use across multiple industries, Progress Agentic RAG is being applied to accelerate sales cycles, enhance automated customer support, assist legal teams with semantic research and preserve institutional knowledge. It is also supporting onboarding processes and secure queries of sensitive data, enabling faster workflows and improved decision-making.

The platform is available as a self-service offering on AWS Marketplace and Progress.com, with pricing starting at USD 700 per month.

