AI factory in India takes shape with Dell

An AI factory in India is taking shape as Dell Technologies announced that NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd has selected Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions to build the country’s first and largest dedicated AI factory. The deployment is positioned to significantly expand India’s national AI capability.

The AI factory will support large-scale generative AI, agentic AI, physical AI, and high-performance computing workloads across enterprises, start-ups, and government programmes. NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd is a sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure provider operating in India.

Core infrastructure for AI at scale

Dell Technologies will provide the core infrastructure for the AI factory, including Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers delivered through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems. These systems will power NxtGen’s new AI cluster and address growing demand for AI as a Service and large-scale GPU capacity.

The deployment is designed to meet increasing requirements for accelerated computing as AI workloads scale across sectors.

Building India’s AI capacity

The AI factory in India is positioned as a critical component of the country’s broader AI mission. The infrastructure is expected to expand NxtGen’s AI cloud services for a wide range of users, including start-ups, academia, enterprises, and government institutions.

The initiative aims to ensure access to high-performance AI capabilities while reinforcing India’s focus on sovereign and locally operated AI infrastructure.

Inside the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines AI infrastructure, software, and services into a full-stack platform designed for demanding AI workloads. It supports scalable and reliable performance for both training and inference.

Using this platform, NxtGen will deploy Vertiv liquid-cooled, fully integrated Dell IR5000 racks featuring Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers built on the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform. The AI cluster will include more than 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking.

The deployment will also include Dell PowerEdge R670 servers and Dell PowerScale F710 storage to support compute and data requirements.

Supporting sovereign AI services

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA portfolio is expected to provide a simplified and reliable foundation for NxtGen to deliver AI services at scale. NxtGen’s stated objective is to offer sovereign, cost-effective AI services to support business growth and innovation.

The AI factory deployment also aligns with Dell Technologies’ stated focus on delivering technology designed to support broader human and economic progress.

Industry perspectives on the deployment

Manish Gupta, president and managing director, India, Dell Technologies, said India’s rapid AI growth requires reliable and future-ready infrastructure. He said the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is designed to simplify and scale AI deployments across industries by integrating storage, compute, networking, and software.

Gupta said the collaboration with NxtGen will help bring AI capabilities closer to Indian enterprises and support efficient and cost-effective AI deployment as part of Dell’s broader commitment to India’s digital development.

A. S. Rajgopal, managing director and chief executive officer, NxtGen, said the deployment represents a milestone with the creation of India’s largest AI model-training cluster built and operated entirely within the country’s sovereign cloud framework. He said Dell Technologies has played a key role in enabling the scale, performance, and reliability required for the initiative.

Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Asia South, NVIDIA, said India’s AI mission requires secure and high-performance accelerated computing infrastructure. He said Dell’s integration of NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure provides the resources needed to support model development and AI application deployment for national-scale capabilities.

Expanding access to AI infrastructure

The AI factory in India is expected to unlock broader access to advanced AI infrastructure and services. By combining sovereign cloud principles with large-scale accelerated computing, the deployment aims to support the next phase of AI development across industry, research, and public-sector use cases.

