Kore.ai agentic AI platform attracts growth investment

The Kore.ai agentic AI platform has received a strategic growth investment led by AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors, with continued participation from existing investors Vistara Growth, Beedie Capital and Sweetwater Private Equity. The investment builds on long-standing investor relationships and the company’s recent operating momentum.

Advertisment

According to the company, the capital will be used to scale go-to-market initiatives, deepen engagement with global customers, and accelerate innovation across its agentic AI platform.

Enterprise adoption accelerated during 2025

The investment follows a defining year in 2025, during which the Kore.ai agentic AI platform expanded enterprise AI adoption and strengthened strategic partnerships with Microsoft and AWS. These partnerships supported large-scale agentic deployments across multiple industries.

During the year, Kore.ai served as a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365 and became an agentic competency partner for AWS, positioning its platform within enterprise environments adopting autonomous and orchestrated AI systems.

Advertisment

Recognition across analyst evaluations

The Kore.ai agentic AI platform has been recognised across several industry analyst reports. These include being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms and an Emerging Leader in GenAI engineering and productivity solutions.

The platform has also received top placement in the Forrester Wave for Cognitive Search Platforms and the Everest PEAK Matrix for AI Agents in customer experience management. These evaluations reflect growing enterprise confidence in agent-driven AI platforms focused on outcomes and orchestration.

Platform focus on agent orchestration and automation

The Kore.ai agentic AI platform enables organisations to automate complex workflows and orchestrate multi-agent systems across enterprise environments. It supports secure and scalable AI-powered experiences for customers, employees, and internal business processes.

Advertisment

Its AI-native architecture, expanding agent solutions marketplace, and global partnerships are positioned to support broader adoption of agent-based enterprise AI.

Leadership perspective on long-term vision

Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai, said the company’s focus has remained on enabling enterprises to transform how work is executed using intelligent and contextual AI agents. He added that the support from new and existing investors reflects confidence in the company’s execution and long-term platform direction.

According to Koneru, the investment accelerates the company’s efforts as enterprise AI adoption shifts towards agent-driven systems.

Advertisment

Investor view on enterprise agentic workflows

AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors highlighted the opportunity emerging around agentic workflows across enterprises. The investor noted that the platform’s agentic technology, combined with strategic partnerships and market traction, positions the company to scale as global demand increases.

The investment reflects a view that autonomous AI agents will play a central role in future enterprise operations.

Continued global expansion

The Kore.ai agentic AI platform continues to expand globally, with strong momentum in North America and Europe and notable growth across the Middle East and Southeast Asia during 2025. The new investment is expected to further support customer success initiatives and platform adoption across regions.

Advertisment

As enterprises move beyond experimentation, agentic AI platforms are increasingly becoming foundational to how organisations deploy and scale AI-driven workflows.

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Kiosk Technologies | System Integrator(India)