Partner Pulse: Kiosk Technologies | System Integrator(India)

Company Name: Kiosk Technologies

Founded: 2000

Headquarters: Kolkata

Employees: 1-10

Website: www.kiosktech.com

Association: COMPASS, ISODA





Positioning

Kiosk Technologies is a focused and transparent with offerings, no overselling, and advising customers of the overuse of technology, which is not required by them.

About the Company

Kiosk Technologies is a system integrator with a focus on software licensing. Serving East, Central India Corporates with security solutions, on-premises Servers, Laptops and cloud services from OEMs like Microsoft, HP, Trellix, Sophos, Adobe, etc.

Leadership Team

Director - Rajesh Gupta

COO - Pratik Dey

Core Services

Category Offerings Software, Cybersecurity & Cloud security tools and software, Hardware- servers, laptops and networking devices

Industries Served

Manufacturing

Emerging Technologies

Cloud Technology

Notable Projects & Use Cases

DLP solutions for two big manufacturing companies (1200 -1500 nodes) in compliance with government statutory requirements.

