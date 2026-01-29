Partner Pulse: Kiosk Technologies | System Integrator(India)

Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Kiosk Technologies
Founded: 2000
Headquarters: Kolkata
Employees: 1-10
Website: www.kiosktech.com
Association: COMPASS, ISODA
Positioning
Kiosk Technologies is a focused and transparent with offerings, no overselling, and advising customers of the overuse of technology, which is not required by them.
About the Company
Kiosk Technologies is a system integrator with a focus on software licensing. Serving East, Central India Corporates with security solutions, on-premises Servers, Laptops and cloud services from OEMs like Microsoft, HP, Trellix, Sophos, Adobe, etc.
Leadership Team
Director - Rajesh Gupta
COO - Pratik Dey
Core Services
Category
Offerings
Software, Cybersecurity & Cloud
security tools and software, Hardware- servers, laptops and networking devices
Industries Served
Manufacturing
Emerging Technologies
Cloud Technology
Notable Projects & Use Cases
DLP solutions for two big manufacturing companies (1200 -1500 nodes) in compliance with government statutory requirements.
