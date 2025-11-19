AI platform reshapes global operations model

ANSR has launched 1Hub, an AI-powered command and control platform for global capability centres. Built with ServiceNow, the platform is designed to help enterprises set up, manage and scale operations across regions while maintaining consistent systems and locally compliant workflows.

Focus on global expansion needs

The platform is positioned for the GCC market, combining ANSR’s domain experience with ServiceNow’s AI agent capabilities. It aims to address challenges faced by expanding enterprises, including unified data management, system configuration and operational consistency. Backed by a strategic investment from ServiceNow’s Ecosystem Ventures fund, 1Hub has enrolled more than 10,000 users.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder and MD, ANSR, said, “AI is redefining how enterprises operate their GCCs. With 1Hub, we are delivering a single AI-powered command and control centre that enables companies to be up and running in under 45 days, with complete global systems integration and local compliance readiness.” He added that the platform connects global systems of record with GCC-specific workflows to improve agility, governance and employee experience.

Platform structure and workflow integration

1Hub uses ServiceNow’s AI agents to support HR, finance and operational workflows. It covers functions such as onboarding, learning, expense management, procurement and IT or HR support responses. The platform integrates with existing enterprise systems while adding region-specific compliance features.

A central component of the system is the GCC Control Tower. This feature monitors key metrics, tracks activities and benchmarks performance against industry standards. It also provides real-time visibility across GCC functions to support operational control and compliance.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD & GVP, ServiceNow India, said the shift from AI experimentation to scaled adoption underscores the need for trusted platforms. He said ANSR’s app on the ServiceNow AI Platform integrates agentic AI capabilities for data and workflow alignment.

Connected tools for lifecycle management

1Hub operates as the control hub for the 1Wrk platform. It draws on Talent500 for AI-driven market insights, uses 1Recruit for predictive analytics in hiring, and uses 1Connect to track engagement for retention planning. Its cross-platform learning features allow the system to evolve as enterprises use it, supporting an adaptive GCC operating model.

The announcement positions 1Hub as the core system for enterprises looking to run integrated, compliant and scalable global operations.

