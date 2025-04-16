Air India Adopts Agentic AI Services Collaborating with Salesforce

Salesforce has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Air India through the adoption of Salesforce Agentforce. As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Air India becomes one of the first airlines to implement Agentforce, using the platform to automate key customer service processes. The initial rollout focuses on improving resolution times for refund-related queries and enhancing customer experience at scale.

Air India has been leveraging Salesforce solutions such as Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI across its customer engagement and business operations. The addition of Agentforce supports Air India’s strategic goal of becoming an AI-integrated airline by using advanced automation technologies and data capabilities to deliver more responsive and personalised passenger experiences.

Air India Streamlining Refund Processing with Agentic AI

Refund requests typically involve several steps and coordination across contact centres and refund processing teams, which can delay resolution. By adopting Salesforce Agentforce, Air India aims to streamline this process using agentic AI, reducing manual effort and accelerating handling times. The solution automates routine workflows, enabling support teams to prioritise complex interactions. Passengers benefit from quicker resolutions, efficient refund processing, and timely updates.

Following the success of the initial implementation, Air India plans to expand the use of Agentforce across additional contact centre operations, including voice-based interactions, in the coming months.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce - South Asia, said, "Agentforce represents the next frontier of customer service — where AI works alongside humans to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised experiences at scale. With its adoption of Agentforce, Air India is setting a new benchmark for modern, AI-driven customer engagement in the aviation industry globally. Their vision of becoming an AI-first airline aligns perfectly with Salesforce’s commitment to help businesses automate at scale, deliver faster service, and foster loyalty through every interaction.”

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer for Air India, said, “We are happy to partner with Salesforce in pioneering Agentforce in the aviation industry, starting with transforming how we manage certain classes of refund cases using cutting-edge Agentic AI — drastically reducing resolution times. For our guests, this means instant acknowledgement of these claims with real-time updates and a seamless experience across all touchpoints, reinforcing trust and valuing their loyalty. This isn’t just a technological leap—it’s a customer-first commitment, delivering faster, smarter, and more empathetic service to our valued guests at every step.”

