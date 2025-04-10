Akamai Launches App & API Protector Hybrid for Multi-Environment

Akamai Technologies has introduced App & API Protector Hybrid, a new offering designed to extend its Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities across diverse IT environments. The solution supports application and API security in multi-cloud, on-premises, and content delivery network (CDN) agnostic deployments.

Unified WAF for Multi-Environment Application Security

App & API Protector Hybrid enables organisations to standardise WAF policy enforcement across varied infrastructures. With this approach, security teams can maintain a consistent security posture while reducing operational complexity. The new solution is tailored to help enterprises manage:

Policy standardisation across multiple deployment models by providing a unified framework for WAF enforcement.

Operational efficiency through centralised security management for both Edge and non-Edge environments.

Cloud transformation support enables DevOps teams to deploy applications securely across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Security Across APIs, Microservices, and Workloads

Designed to protect against advanced cyber threats, App & API Protector Hybrid secures applications, APIs, microservices, and workloads. It provides scalable protection and resilience while simplifying the overall management of application security across an organisation’s infrastructure.

This is aligned with Akamai’s broader strategy to offer consistent application and API security regardless of deployment model or technology stack.

“Akamai’s App & API Protector Hybrid extends Akamai’s leading WAAP security with the ability to defend distributed applications, APIs and microservices,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and GM, Application Security, Akamai. “As customer ecosystems are increasingly spread across on-premises, multi-cloud, and on-and-off-CDN environments, this solution simplifies security for modern organisations.”

