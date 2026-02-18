Altos Computing and Industry.AI industrial edge AI platform expands manufacturing intelligence

Altos Computing, an Acer Group company, has partnered with Industry.AI to launch YodaEdge™, an industrial edge AI platform designed for deployment across manufacturing units, MSMEs, and urban infrastructure in India. The platform is built to run AI workloads at the point of action rather than in distant cloud environments.

Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, the solution integrates Industry.AI’s Orion industrial AI platform with Altos’ edge-optimised servers. The objective is clear: bring real-time intelligence to factory floors and distributed infrastructure while addressing latency, security, and data sovereignty concerns.

Addressing barriers to industrial AI adoption

India’s manufacturing and MSME sectors are central to its economic expansion. MSMEs contribute over 35 percent of GDP and nearly half of manufacturing output. Yet AI adoption in these sectors has remained limited.

The key challenges include:

Dependence on cloud infrastructure

High latency in time-sensitive environments

Data security concerns

Complexity of deploying AI in industrial conditions

The Altos Computing and Industry.AI industrial edge AI platform adopts an edge-first, on-premises architecture to address these constraints. By keeping data and computation local, enterprises retain control over sensitive operational information while reducing response time.

AI in a box for factory floors

YodaEdge™ is positioned as a pre-integrated “AI in a Box” system. It combines Orion OS with Altos infrastructure, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs and supported by CUDA, TensorRT, and NIM microservices.

This architecture enables enterprises to deploy computer vision, language, and generative AI models locally. The approach supports what the companies describe as Physical AI, where AI systems interact directly with machines, sensors, and industrial environments in real time.

The platform is built for practical industrial use cases, including:

Computer vision-based safety monitoring to detect unsafe conditions and PPE non-compliance

Predictive maintenance to analyse machine behaviour and reduce unplanned downtime

AI-powered knowledge assistants that provide access to standard operating procedures and maintenance history

Industry benchmarks cited in the release indicate that AI-led safety systems can reduce incidents by up to 70 percent, while predictive maintenance can cut downtime by as much as 50 percent.

Focus on MSMEs and local deployment

The partnership also targets MSMEs, which often face cost and skill barriers when deploying advanced technologies. By offering an integrated system with shorter implementation timelines and measurable return on investment within operational cycles, the platform aims to lower entry barriers.

Priya Murthy, Director, Altos India, said the next phase of industrial growth will depend on embedding intelligence into physical infrastructure. She noted that the collaboration enables enterprises to deploy scalable AI solutions at the edge where latency, reliability, and security are critical.

Tejpreet Chopra, Founder and CEO, Industry.AI, said that AI must operate on the factory floor to create measurable value. He stated that YodaEdge™, powered by Orion OS and proprietary machine language models, is designed to deliver real-time insights with enterprise-grade reliability and security.

Positioning for industrial scale

Altos India has been focusing on AI-based servers, workstations, and general-purpose compute nodes for enterprises and research institutions. With deployments expected across manufacturing clusters and critical infrastructure, the Altos Computing and Industry.AI industrial edge AI platform is positioned as a foundational system for expanding AI usage in industrial environments.

The partnership reflects a broader shift towards on-premises, edge-based AI architectures in sectors where real-time decisions, operational continuity, and data control are essential.

