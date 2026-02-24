Amazon second largest office in Asia opens in Bengaluru

Amazon has opened its second largest office in Asia in Bengaluru. The 1.1 million square feet, 12-storey campus will support over 7,000 employees across ecommerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services in India.

Built on a five-acre site around 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, the facility was inaugurated by Dr. M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.

The development marks a significant expansion of Amazon’s corporate infrastructure in India.

Long-term investment commitment

The new campus is part of Amazon’s ongoing investment strategy in India. The company has already invested over USD 40 billion in the country and has committed an additional USD 35 billion by 2030.

The expansion reinforces India’s position within Amazon’s global operations. The company described India as a long-term priority, with Bengaluru playing a central role in its technology and business journey.

Dr. M.B. Patil stated that continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India’s growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. He said large-scale campuses create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem and support the digital economy.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said Bengaluru has been home to some of Amazon’s earliest technology and business teams. He added that the company remains committed to investing in infrastructure, technology and talent for the long term.

Designed for scale and collaboration

The 12-storey building has been structured to support collaboration and flexibility at scale. Workspaces are organised into self-sustaining neighbourhoods. These include meeting rooms, huddle areas, breakout zones and event spaces capable of hosting over 200 people.

The campus also includes recreation facilities such as basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns and outdoor community areas. Cafeterias spread across two floors offer a range of global cuisines.

The design reflects an effort to combine operational scale with employee wellbeing.

Sustainability and carbon goals

Amazon stated that the new campus aligns with its commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 under The Climate Pledge.

The project incorporates responsible material sourcing, reuse of office assets and high-efficiency systems aimed at reducing embodied and operational carbon. The company positioned the campus as part of its broader effort to reduce carbon across its corporate office portfolio.

Amazon in Karnataka: A growing network

Amazon already maintains a significant presence in Karnataka. Its infrastructure in the state includes:

Ten corporate offices

Seven fulfillment centres

Three sort centres

Over 130 last mile delivery stations

A network of micro-fulfillment centres for Amazon Now across Bengaluru

In addition, more than 80,000 sellers from Karnataka are currently active on Amazon.in.

What this expansion signals

The launch of Amazon’s second largest office in Asia underscores three clear trends:

Continued capital allocation toward India. Expansion of integrated corporate and operational functions. Strengthening of Bengaluru’s role as a technology and digital commerce hub.

For the regional ecosystem, the campus represents additional employment, expanded operational depth and infrastructure consolidation. For Amazon, it reinforces long-term positioning in one of its most important global markets.

