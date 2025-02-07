Ambrane Launches Made-in-India MiniCharge 20 Powerbank

Product Overview



Ambrane has introduced the MiniCharge 20 Powerbank, a high-capacity and portable charging solution designed for modern users. Featuring a 20,000mAh battery, the power bank supports fast charging and offers triple output ports, including USB-A and two Type-C ports, enabling simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Priced at Rs. 1899/-, the MiniCharge 20 comes with a 6-month warranty and is available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Ambrane’s official website. It is offered in two colour variants: Gradient Blue and Titanium.

Key Features

High-Capacity and Fast Charging



- 20,000mAh Battery: Reportedly, extends device usage without frequent recharges.

- Triple Output Ports: Includes a 22W Type-C port, a 22W USB-A port, and an inbuilt 20W Type-C cable for simultaneous multi-device charging.

- LED Indicators: Displays real-time charge status for user convenience.

- Advanced Protection Circuits: Enhances safety and maintains battery health of connected devices.

Designed for Portability

The MiniCharge 20 is compact and flight-friendly, making it an ideal travel companion. The integrated Type-C cable functions as a loop, providing convenience and ease of carrying. Whether for professionals, students, commuters, or travellers, this power bank offers a reliable power source for various needs.

Durability and Build Quality



- ISO-Certified Materials: Maintaining standards and compliance with safety regulations.

- Premium Metallic Finish: Is considered durable and appeals good to the user.

Ambrane's Local Innovation with Made-in-India

As part of Ambrane’s "Made-in-India" initiative, the MiniCharge 20 is reportedly about the brand’s focus on advanced technology and local craftsmanship, reinforcing its commitment to quality and reliability.

