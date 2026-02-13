AMD 41.3% server revenue share surges

AMD has closed fiscal 2025 with its highest ever 41.3% server revenue share, alongside measurable gains in desktop and notebook processors. The fourth-quarter data signals sustained share expansion across server and client CPU categories, with India emerging as a significant growth contributor.

According to the latest fourth-quarter figures from Mercury Research, AMD strengthened its competitive position across core compute segments. The results reflect momentum in EPYC processors within datacentre environments and steady uptake of Ryzen processors in client systems.

Server segment leads growth

The server business delivered the strongest performance.

Server revenue share: 41.3%

Year-over-year increase: 4.9 percentage points

Quarter-over-quarter increase: 1.8 percentage points

Server unit share: 28.8%, up 3.1 points year over year

This marks the highest server revenue share in the company’s history. Growth was driven by increasing EPYC processor deployments across hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise datacentres.

Enterprises are adopting EPYC platforms for:

Virtualisation

Cloud-native workloads

AI processing

Data analytics

Higher core density and energy efficiency have supported this shift. The pricing structure has also contributed to broader enterprise acceptance.

Desktop and mobile segments expand steadily

The client business recorded broad-based gains.

Total client revenue share: 31.2% Up 7.4 points year over year Up 3.0 points quarter over quarter



Desktop processors

Desktop processors posted the sharpest improvement in the client category.

Desktop revenue share: 42.6%

Year-over-year growth: 14.6 points

Quarter-over-quarter growth: 1.6 points

Demand for high-performance desktops, particularly in gaming and content creation, supported the increase.

Notebook processors

Mobile computing also strengthened.

Notebook revenue share: 24.9%

Year-over-year growth: 3.3 points

Quarter-over-quarter growth: 3.3 points

Growth reflects continued demand for power-efficient systems across commercial and consumer segments.

Total CPU share shows consistent expansion

Across all CPU categories, AMD’s position improved.

Total CPU revenue share: 35.4% Up 6.8 points year over year Up 2.9 points quarter over quarter



Unit share growth also remained consistent, signalling both pricing strength and volume expansion.

The combined data indicates that share gains are not isolated to one segment. Instead, they reflect structural expansion across server, desktop and mobile markets.

India emerges as a strategic growth market

India has become an important contributor to this performance.

The company has expanded its channel ecosystem and strengthened enterprise engagement in the region. Its strategy has focused on:

Partner training programmes

Go-to-market initiatives

Campaigns highlighting performance and efficiency advantages

India’s ongoing investment in Cloud infrastructure, AI deployment and digital transformation projects has created new datacentre opportunities. Enterprise and government sectors are increasingly evaluating high-performance compute platforms.

In the PC market, Ryzen-powered systems are gaining traction across price segments. Hybrid work, digital education and creator workloads are contributing to steady demand.

OEM collaborations and sustained market outreach have reinforced positioning within India’s competitive PC landscape.

Competitive positioning entering 2026

The record 41.3% server revenue share closes 2025 on a strong note. Server momentum, combined with sustained desktop and notebook gains, reflects consistent execution across product categories.

With enterprise modernisation and AI-driven workloads accelerating, the company’s roadmap appears aligned with market demand. The data suggests continued competitive pressure within the global compute market as 2026 begins.

