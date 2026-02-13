AMD 41.3% server revenue share surges

AMD has closed fiscal 2025 with its highest ever 41.3% server revenue share, alongside measurable gains in desktop and notebook processors. The fourth-quarter data signals sustained share expansion across server and client CPU categories, with India emerging as a significant growth contributor.
According to the latest fourth-quarter figures from Mercury Research, AMD strengthened its competitive position across core compute segments. The results reflect momentum in EPYC processors within datacentre environments and steady uptake of Ryzen processors in client systems.
Server segment leads growth
The server business delivered the strongest performance.
Server revenue share: 41.3%
Year-over-year increase: 4.9 percentage points
Quarter-over-quarter increase: 1.8 percentage points
Server unit share: 28.8%, up 3.1 points year over year
This marks the highest server revenue share in the company’s history. Growth was driven by increasing EPYC processor deployments across hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise datacentres.
Enterprises are adopting EPYC platforms for:
Virtualisation
Cloud-native workloads
AI processing
Data analytics
Higher core density and energy efficiency have supported this shift. The pricing structure has also contributed to broader enterprise acceptance.
Desktop and mobile segments expand steadily
The client business recorded broad-based gains.
Total client revenue share: 31.2%
Up 7.4 points year over year
Up 3.0 points quarter over quarter
Desktop processors
Desktop processors posted the sharpest improvement in the client category.
Desktop revenue share: 42.6%
Year-over-year growth: 14.6 points
Quarter-over-quarter growth: 1.6 points
Demand for high-performance desktops, particularly in gaming and content creation, supported the increase.
Notebook processors
Mobile computing also strengthened.
Notebook revenue share: 24.9%
Year-over-year growth: 3.3 points
Quarter-over-quarter growth: 3.3 points
Growth reflects continued demand for power-efficient systems across commercial and consumer segments.
Total CPU share shows consistent expansion
Across all CPU categories, AMD’s position improved.
Total CPU revenue share: 35.4%
Up 6.8 points year over year
Up 2.9 points quarter over quarter
Unit share growth also remained consistent, signalling both pricing strength and volume expansion.
The combined data indicates that share gains are not isolated to one segment. Instead, they reflect structural expansion across server, desktop and mobile markets.
India emerges as a strategic growth market
India has become an important contributor to this performance.
The company has expanded its channel ecosystem and strengthened enterprise engagement in the region. Its strategy has focused on:
Partner training programmes
Go-to-market initiatives
Campaigns highlighting performance and efficiency advantages
India’s ongoing investment in Cloud infrastructure, AI deployment and digital transformation projects has created new datacentre opportunities. Enterprise and government sectors are increasingly evaluating high-performance compute platforms.
In the PC market, Ryzen-powered systems are gaining traction across price segments. Hybrid work, digital education and creator workloads are contributing to steady demand.
OEM collaborations and sustained market outreach have reinforced positioning within India’s competitive PC landscape.
Competitive positioning entering 2026
The record 41.3% server revenue share closes 2025 on a strong note. Server momentum, combined with sustained desktop and notebook gains, reflects consistent execution across product categories.
With enterprise modernisation and AI-driven workloads accelerating, the company’s roadmap appears aligned with market demand. The data suggests continued competitive pressure within the global compute market as 2026 begins.
