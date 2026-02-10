Murata upgrades RF simulation with AMD EPYC processors

Murata Manufacturing has modernised its IT infrastructure for radio frequency component simulation by deploying 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors, resulting in a threefold increase in performance within the same physical data centre footprint. The upgrade supports faster validation of high-frequency radio filter components used in telecommunications and mobile devices.

The deployment also delivered energy savings and operational efficiencies, enabling Murata to scale simulation workloads without expanding its data centre capacity.

Focus on high-frequency RF simulation workloads

Murata uses advanced simulation tools to design and validate RF components that operate at high frequencies. These workloads are compute-intensive and require high core density and memory performance to reduce simulation time and improve throughput.

By upgrading to AMD EPYC processors, Murata was able to significantly increase simulation capacity while maintaining existing infrastructure limits.

Measured gains in performance and efficiency

According to the company, the new infrastructure delivered three times higher simulation throughput compared to previous systems, without increasing server footprint. Energy consumption per workload was reduced by 66 percent, with the upgraded platform using roughly one-third of the energy previously required.

Simulation speed improvements were recorded across multiple tools, including a 30 percent increase with Ansys HFSS, 20 percent with Femtet, and a further 30 percent gain through AVX-512 optimisation.

Lower operating and licensing costs

Faster simulation runs also helped reduce overall software licensing costs, as workloads could be completed in less time. Higher server density enabled Murata to expand simulation capacity without adding physical infrastructure, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

Foundation for future expansion

The deployment has simplified Murata’s infrastructure roadmap, with consistent performance across systems supporting future expansion of AMD EPYC-based platforms.

Hiroshi Yonekura, Principal Engineer, Murata, said the upgrade allowed the company to accelerate simulation performance while reducing energy use and infrastructure requirements, supporting scalable innovation across its development pipeline.

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD, said AMD EPYC processors are designed to enable high-throughput computing with improved energy efficiency, helping enterprises accelerate design cycles and manage costs at scale.

Implications for design and manufacturing workflows

The collaboration highlights how high-performance, energy-efficient compute platforms can modernise simulation workflows for manufacturers dealing with complex design challenges. By increasing throughput and reducing operational overhead, Murata has strengthened its ability to scale RF component development across global operations.

