AMD launches EPYC 4005 Series for Enterprise Computing

AMD has introduced the EPYC 4005 Series processors, its latest lineup aimed at small-to-mid-sized businesses and hosted IT service providers. Based on the “Zen 5” architecture, these chips offer enterprise-grade performance without the complexity or high cost often associated with data centre deployments.

The processors are built on the proven AM5 socket and come in six variants, ranging from 6-core to 16-core configurations. With boost clock speeds of up to 5.7 GHz and L3 cache capacities of up to 128 MB, AMD is targeting workloads like virtualisation, enterprise software, and hosted cloud services.

Zen 5-powered chips aim to Balance Performance and Price for Small Businesses and Cloud Providers

AMD claims that its flagship 16-core 4565P outperforms Intel’s Xeon 6369P by 1.83 times in the Phoronix benchmark suite. That’s notable given the chip’s price tag of just USD 589 and 170W TDP. The lower-tier 4345P, with 8 cores and a 32 MB cache, is priced at USD 329—positioning it well for cost-sensitive deployments.

“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said Derek Dicker, corporate VP at AMD. “The EPYC 4005 Series is about removing those barriers.”

OEMs and cloud providers are lining up behind the chips. Lenovo, OVHcloud, Supermicro, and Vultr have all announced support, with Vultr already offering bare metal and cloud instances using the new CPUs.

AMD’s new line strikes a compelling chord: delivering dependable, efficient, and affordable performance without skimping on modern features like DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. It’s a calculated move in the fiercely competitive enterprise entry tier.

