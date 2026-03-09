AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors Expands the future of AI PCs

AMD has expanded its AI computing portfolio with the launch of the Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors. The announcement introduces new hardware designed to deliver local AI acceleration, enabling AI applications and large language models to run directly on personal computers.

The new processors are positioned to support next-generation AI PCs across desktops, laptops, and mobile workstations. With these additions, AMD is enabling original equipment manufacturers to design systems optimized for modern AI-driven workloads.

Enabling the Next Generation of AI PCs

The Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are designed to power next-generation desktop systems that support Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences. The processors feature a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 50 trillion operations per second of AI compute.

By enabling AI workloads to run locally, the processors allow users to operate AI assistants, productivity tools, and other AI-based applications directly on their PCs. This approach helps keep sensitive data on device while supporting improved responsiveness and control over AI workflows.

Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD, described the shift toward AI-driven computing.

“The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you,” Huynh said. “With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors – the world's first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop – we’re bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more.”

Architecture Designed for Modern Workloads

The Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processors combine multiple compute components designed to handle AI-enabled workloads.

The processors integrate high-performance “Zen 5” CPU cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and a dedicated AMD XDNA 2 neural processing unit. This architecture enables systems to distribute workloads across the CPU, GPU, and NPU depending on the requirements of the application.

The configuration supports a wide range of use cases including everyday multitasking, software development, data analysis, and AI-assisted workflows. AMD states that the processors are designed to deliver consistent performance for office professionals, developers, and technical users working with modern applications.

AM5 desktop systems powered by Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are expected to become available starting in the second quarter of 2026 through OEM partners including HP and Lenovo.

Expanding AI Capabilities Across Mobile Devices

Alongside the desktop launch, AMD is extending the Ryzen AI portfolio into commercial notebooks and mobile workstations through the Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors.

These processors are designed to support enterprise users who require AI acceleration in portable computing environments. According to AMD, the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 processor delivers up to 30 percent faster multithreaded performance compared with Intel Core Ultra X7 3581 in compute-intensive professional workloads.

The mobile processors also include neural processing units capable of delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI compute. This enables AI-driven productivity tools and applications to operate locally on mobile devices while maintaining system responsiveness.

Systems powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are designed to provide extended battery life and sustained productivity throughout the workday.

AI Workstations for Professional Applications

AMD is also expanding the use of Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors to power mobile workstations.

These systems are designed to support professional workloads in engineering, content creation, and technical computing environments. The processors support application optimization across CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, allowing demanding applications to take advantage of multiple compute engines.

The mobile workstation platforms are also validated for compatibility with independent software vendors to ensure support for professional software environments.

Mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026 through OEM partners including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo.

Enterprise Security and Manageability

AMD also emphasized the role of the AMD PRO platform in supporting enterprise deployments of AI-enabled PCs. The platform integrates hardware and software capabilities designed to support security, system management, and long-term reliability.

Recent updates expand remote management capabilities, enabling IT administrators to diagnose issues, restore systems, and maintain operations without requiring physical access to devices.

AMD systems are also validated for compatibility with major commercial security solutions, enabling integration into existing enterprise security environments.

Positioning for AI-Driven PC Adoption

With the launch of the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, AMD is positioning its portfolio to support the growing shift toward AI-enabled personal computing.

By integrating neural processing capabilities directly into desktop and mobile processors, the company is enabling AI workloads to run locally across a range of professional and consumer devices.

The expansion of the Ryzen AI portfolio signals increasing momentum in the development of AI PCs, where AI capabilities are integrated into everyday computing systems rather than relying solely on cloud-based processing.

