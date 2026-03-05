Enjay IT Solutions to inaugurate new corporate office in Bhilad, Gujarat

Enjay IT Solutions, a technology-driven organisation with a 26-year presence in structured IT, will inaugurate its new corporate office on Saturday, 7th March 2026, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, at Enjay House, Bhanu Sangam Building, Sanjan Road, near Shreeji Hospital, Bhilad, Daheli, Gujarat.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. Moving from a 4,000 sq. ft. workspace to a modern 19,000 sq. ft. corporate facility, the new office has been thoughtfully designed to support scalability, collaboration, and long-term innovation.

From Foundation to Structured Growth

The roots of Enjay trace back to 1994, when it began as a computer consultancy initiative focused on hardware services and technology support.

In 1999, the organisation formally transitioned into structured IT services under the name Enjay Network Solutions, marking the beginning of its professional growth journey, the foundation of its 26-year legacy.

From networking and infrastructure solutions, Enjay progressively evolved alongside technological advancements. The company introduced Thin Client Computing Solutions, expanded into CRM and Call Centre Solutions, pioneered Tally on Cloud Services, and later developed specialised automation platforms such as Sanchay CRM for Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs).

This consistent evolution reflects Enjay’s commitment to innovation and adaptability in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

AI-Focused Future Vision

In line with its vision to stay ahead in the evolving digital ecosystem, Enjay IT Solutions Ltd. is intensifying its focus on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its product suite.

Upcoming AI-driven enhancements aim to provide clients with smarter, more efficient tools to automate workflows, enhance productivity, and enable data-driven decision-making. The company is also preparing to introduce new software products tailored to the dynamic needs of diverse industries, further reinforcing its leadership in business automation and digital transformation.

A Future-Ready Infrastructure

Today, Enjay is powered by a dedicated team of 130 professionals, serving clients across India and international markets.

The newly developed corporate headquarters has been built with the infrastructure and capacity to accommodate up to 450 team members, reflecting the company’s long-term expansion roadmap and its commitment to scaling innovation, operations, and customer service excellence.

