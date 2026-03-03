LTSCT LCC40 IoT module debuts at MWC

The LTSCT LCC40 IoT module was introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona by L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. The launch marks the company’s entry into the LTE Cat-1 bis segment at a time when India is accelerating the phase-out of legacy 2G networks.

The rollout positions the module as a connectivity solution for large-scale IoT deployments across utilities and industrial sectors.

Entry into LTE Cat-1 bis

The LTSCT LCC40 IoT module is built on 3GPP Release 14 standards and supports download speeds of up to 10 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 5 Mbps. It is designed in a compact Land Grid Array form factor and integrates an ARM Cortex-M3 processor to handle protocol functions on the module itself.

Key integration features include:

USB 2.0 interface

UART connectivity

On-module protocol processing

These elements aim to simplify system integration and reduce deployment complexity.

Migration path from 2G to 4G

As industries prepare for the retirement of 2G networks, the module is positioned as a migration pathway toward 4G infrastructure. With Cat-1 bis capability and Power Saving Mode, the LTSCT LCC40 IoT module is designed to support improved coverage, higher throughput and lower operational costs compared to legacy systems.

The timing aligns with broader network transitions, where enterprises require long-lifecycle connectivity options that remain viable over extended deployment cycles.

Focus on domestic manufacturing

The module is presented as a domestic alternative to imported IoT connectivity modules. By developing a locally manufactured product, the initiative supports India’s semiconductor ecosystem and national priorities around self-reliance.

Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive – LTSCT, stated that the launch aligns with the transition away from legacy networks and addresses real-world deployment challenges. He noted that the module is designed to reduce reliance on imports while enabling scalable connectivity across utilities, mobility and financial services.

Addressing field-level challenges

The LTSCT LCC40 IoT module is engineered to manage field constraints commonly faced in IoT deployments, including:

RF sensitivity

Over-the-Air reliability

Power fluctuations

Roaming limitations

Certification complexity

The module is described as deployment-ready and built for predictable performance in varied conditions.

Targeting smart metering and critical infrastructure

The module is positioned for smart metering applications in energy, water and gas sectors. These environments demand always-on connectivity and stable remote updates.

By supporting dependable OTA updates and long-term lifecycle management, the module aims to help utilities reduce downtime, minimise maintenance interventions and scale digital infrastructure programs.

Strategic implications

The launch signals a shift in India’s IoT connectivity landscape as domestic semiconductor players enter specialised segments such as LTE Cat-1 bis. The LTSCT LCC40 IoT module reflects a response to two simultaneous shifts: the retirement of legacy networks and the expansion of connected infrastructure across utilities and industry.

As large-scale IoT deployments become integral to national digital infrastructure, modules designed for lifecycle stability and predictable field performance are likely to play a critical role.

With its entry into the LTE Cat-1 bis segment, LTSCT positions itself within both the domestic semiconductor ecosystem and the broader global connectivity value chain.

