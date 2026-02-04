Amdocs introduces agentic operating system for telecom

Amdocs has announced the launch of an agentic operating system for telecom designed to help communication service providers accelerate their generative AI strategies and apply them at operational scale. The operating system, called aOS, is built to run on top of any existing BSS and OSS stack.

The system is intended to embed intelligence directly into telecom operations, supporting customer, employee, and network-related workflows while improving operational efficiency and execution consistency.

Addressing growing operational complexity

Telecom operations are becoming increasingly complex across business, IT, and network domains. Service providers are seeking AI-driven capabilities that move beyond isolated deployments and point solutions.

According to Amdocs, aOS addresses this requirement through an agentic architecture that enables the execution of complex, end-to-end workflows across any BSS and OSS environment. The operating system is designed to help providers move from experimentation with generative AI to measurable business outcomes.

Agentic architecture and cognitive ecosystem

The agentic operating system for telecom creates a cognitive ecosystem in which AI agents collaborate securely and at scale. These agents are designed to execute telco-grade processes across customer care, operations, and network domains.

The system draws on Amdocs’ experience supporting more than 350 operators worldwide and handling billions of daily transactions. This foundation enables the delivery of ready-made, industry-specific processes designed for operational reliability and scale.

Core components of aOS

The operating system is built on a modular, telco-grade architecture intended to simplify and accelerate generative AI adoption across the enterprise.

At its foundation is the Cognitive Core, a generative AI technology layer that includes pre-built telco-specific agent libraries and actionable insights. The Cognitive Core is open by design, supports industry standards, and allows service providers to use multiple large language models while maintaining security, compliance, and observability.

The Cognitive Core also supports continuous performance optimisation, evaluation, and analysis through composable agent architectures.

Integration with BSS, OSS, and network operations

aOS includes CES26, an agent-driven suite covering BSS, OSS, and network functions. Powered by the Cognitive Core, the suite supports agentic processes across customer care, monetisation, service orchestration, network operations, and assurance.

In addition, the operating system enables agentic operations and services delivered through a software-driven services model. These services allow providers to design, deploy, and manage multi-agent workflows that support hybrid human–AI workforces across application modernisation, cloud migration, quality engineering, and end-to-end telecom processes.

Ecosystem and partnerships

The agentic operating system for telecom is supported by strategic partnerships with technology providers including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and AWS. These partnerships are intended to deliver performance, cost efficiency, and security across cloud platforms preferred by service providers.

Executive perspective

Commenting on the launch, Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said that generative AI is becoming foundational to telecom operations. He stated that aOS introduces a new operating system model in which AI enables growth, experience improvements, and operational efficiency through embedded intelligence.

