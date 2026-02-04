Comviva launches digital distribution management system for channel partners

Comviva has announced the launch of a next-generation digital distribution management system for channel partners in collaboration with CelcomDigi Berhad, Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator. The deployment is aimed at strengthening digital sales and distribution capabilities across online, direct, and indirect channels.

The system is powered by Comviva’s BlueMarble Retail platform and is designed to support CelcomDigi’s extensive channel partner ecosystem serving more than 20 million users.

Unified digital platform for partner-led distribution

CelcomDigi has implemented a unified digital distribution management system to streamline and automate sales and distribution operations. The platform replaces multiple legacy systems with a single, resilient framework that supports mission-critical business processes and cross-enterprise integrations.

Integrated with multiple enterprise systems and approximately 300 touchpoints, the solution enables seamless coordination across the operator’s distribution network. The transformation supports onboarding and management of tens of thousands of channel partners, outlets, and users at scale.

Focus on efficiency and customer experience

The digital distribution management system is designed to enhance operational efficiency while improving customer experience. By consolidating inventory management, partner management, and customer service functions into a single system, the platform reduces inefficiencies caused by fragmented processes.

The unified approach enables smoother sales operations, more consistent transactions, and better visibility across CelcomDigi’s partner-driven sales ecosystem.

Role of Comviva BlueMarble Retail

The system is built on Comviva’s BlueMarble Retail platform, which provides modular capabilities across commerce, order management, customer care, and partner management. The platform is designed as a cloud-native, microservices-based solution that supports business agility and scalability.

Its architecture enables integration across enterprise environments while supporting personalised customer experiences and digital engagement across partner channels.

Executive perspective

Commenting on the collaboration, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said the initiative represents a strategic step in enabling telecom operators to engage digitally with their channel partners, accelerate innovation, and improve operational outcomes through unified digital platforms.

Significance for Malaysia’s telecom market

The launch marks a notable development in Malaysia’s telecom distribution landscape, combining Comviva’s digital technology capabilities with CelcomDigi’s market scale. The digital distribution management system is positioned as a centralised solution for managing partner operations and sales processes across the operator’s distribution network.

By streamlining workflows and reducing system complexity, the deployment supports CelcomDigi’s efforts to strengthen its digital distribution infrastructure and customer-facing operations.

