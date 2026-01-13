Anil Sethi appointed CEO of Iris Global marks a key leadership transition for the Indian technology distribution company as it prepares for its next phase of growth amid rapid changes in the IT landscape. The appointment was formally announced by Founder and Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Krishen through a LinkedIn post.

The decision comes at a time when Iris Global is recalibrating its strategic direction to align with evolving enterprise technology demands. With a portfolio representing more than 70 global technology brands, the company has established itself as a significant player within India’s IT distribution ecosystem.

Leadership transition at a defining moment

Welcoming the new CEO, Sanjiv Krishen described the appointment as the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation. He highlighted the scale of experience and leadership depth that Sethi brings, noting that the transition is aligned with the company’s long-term vision.

According to Krishen, Iris Global is entering a phase where strategic clarity, execution capability, and leadership maturity will be critical to navigating industry-wide transformation.

An industry veteran takes charge

Anil Sethi brings over 35 years of experience in the Indian and global technology industry. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at IBM, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, and Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as Vice President.

He is widely recognised for driving business transformation, scaling operations, and building partner-focused ecosystems. His move into the CEO role also marks a transition from long-standing corporate leadership to leading a fast-evolving technology distribution organisation.

Recalibrating for next-generation technologies

Iris Global has positioned the leadership change as part of a broader effort to future-proof the organisation. The company is sharpening its focus on high-growth technology segments, including Artificial Intelligence, Datacentre technologies, and Cybersecurity.

As digital adoption accelerates across enterprises and SMBs in India, these segments are seeing increased demand. The company views its renewed strategic direction as essential to sustaining relevance and expanding its role within the IT value chain.

Strengthening leadership collaboration

With Anil Sethi taking over as CEO, Iris Global’s leadership structure enters a new phase of collaboration. He will work closely with Kamini Talwar and the existing leadership team to drive execution, innovation, and operational agility.

The company believes this leadership combination will help deepen partner engagement, scale operations more effectively, and strengthen its competitive positioning in India’s technology distribution market.

Industry outlook

As Iris Global embarks on this next phase, the appointment of a seasoned industry leader is seen as a signal of intent. With a sharpened focus on emerging technologies and a renewed leadership structure, the company aims to deliver sustained value to vendors, partners, and customers.

Industry observers are expected to closely watch how the leadership transition shapes Iris Global’s growth trajectory and execution capabilities in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven market.