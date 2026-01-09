Dell Technologies Tech ON Wheels India rollout

Dell Technologies has launched Dell Technologies Tech ON Wheels India, a mobile experience centre aimed at taking its technology portfolio directly to customers across the country. The initiative will run from January to June 2026 and is scheduled to cover 80 locations across 20 cities.

The programme is designed to offer hands-on exposure to Dell’s products and solutions for enterprises, small businesses and individual professionals, without requiring them to visit a fixed showroom or experience centre.

Six-month, multi-region journey

The mobile unit will begin its journey in south India between January and March 2026. It will then move west, followed by the northern region, before concluding in eastern India.

Key business and IT hubs on the route include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, along with several other cities. The first stop was Bengaluru, following the formal inauguration on January 8.

Bringing the portfolio to customer doorsteps

The initiative showcases Dell’s range of laptops, desktops, servers and peripherals. Visitors are able to interact directly with the products and engage with specialists who explain how specific solutions address productivity, collaboration and business growth needs.

According to Manish Gupta, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India, the goal is to meet customers where they operate and help them identify solutions aligned to their operational challenges and digital transformation plans.

Focus on modern workspaces and AI PCs

A key section of the mobile experience is the smart desk zone, which highlights workspace and productivity solutions. This includes Dell Precision Mobile Workstations, Dell Pro Tower Essential desktops, and a range of monitors, docks and wireless audio accessories.

The showcase also features Dell’s latest AI PCs, including the Dell Pro 13'' Premium, Dell Pro 14'' Max and Dell Pro Max Premium. Audio products such as wired speakerphones and wireless earbuds are positioned as part of the modern hybrid work setup.

Enterprise infrastructure on display

Beyond end-user devices, Dell Technologies Tech ON Wheels India also features Dell PowerEdge servers. These systems are presented as solutions for enterprises seeking higher performance and efficiency to support growing workloads and operational demands.

Direct engagement as a strategy

By taking its solutions on the road, Dell Technologies is emphasising direct engagement with decision-makers, IT teams and business leaders. The format allows customers to explore technologies in a guided environment while discussing practical deployment scenarios with product experts.

With its six-month journey now underway, the mobile experience centre marks a focused effort to deepen customer interaction across India’s diverse business landscape.