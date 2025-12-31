The Iris Global Dell compute infrastructure deployment marks a significant step in the modernisation of IT systems at one of India’s leading multi-specialty hospitals. Valued at Rs 8 crore, the project focuses on enhancing compute capacity to support clinical operations, research workloads and digital healthcare platforms.

The deployment forms part of the hospital’s broader technology refresh programme, aimed at improving performance, reliability and scalability across critical systems.

Partner-led execution on the ground

The order was executed through Iris Global’s Western Delhi channel partner, F1 InfoTech, based in the Mayapuri industrial area. The project reflects a partner-first distribution approach, where system integrators manage on-site execution while distribution partners handle logistics, supply coordination and credit structures.

This operating model is designed to reduce complexity for large infrastructure deployments, particularly in regulated sectors such as healthcare and government.

Track record in public sector projects

F1 InfoTech, incorporated in 2003, operates as a systems integration and turnkey implementation enterprise. Over two decades, it has delivered projects for public sector units, government agencies and large enterprises across transport, research, digital services and healthcare.

Its portfolio spans IT infrastructure, Cloud solutions, cyber security, managed services and digital transformation, with a focus on supporting e-Governance and national digital infrastructure programmes.

The company reported Rs 255 crore in revenue in the last financial year and employs more than 100 technology professionals. It also maintains an active pipeline of government projects, including confirmed orders exceeding Rs 100 crore from Bihar.

Distribution support and delivery focus

According to Sunil Gupta, Founder Partner, F1 InfoTech, business engagement with Iris Global has crossed Rs 100 crore in the current fiscal year, with additional growth expected by year-end.

“Our business engagement with Iris Global has already crossed Rs 100 crore in the current fiscal, and we expect to add another Rs 30 crore by year-end. Iris Global’s timely supplies, robust logistics, and highly responsive support have played a critical role in helping us deliver prestigious government and healthcare projects on schedule,” Gupta said.

He added that consistent management support and last-mile delivery capabilities helped ensure predictable execution for government-grade installations.

Expanding Dell compute deployments

The hospital project follows another recent Dell compute infrastructure deployment valued at Rs 7.5 crore, executed through a channel partner to support the pan-India operations of a US-based medical transcription company. Together, these projects highlight a growing demand for scalable compute platforms across healthcare and enterprise environments.

Make in India and portfolio expansion

Iris Global continues to expand its Make in India portfolio, offering domestically sourced solutions across compute, servers, storage, networking, cyber security, telecom and surveillance. The company has onboarded multiple Indian manufacturers for compute and storage, while strengthening offerings in telecom networking and cyber security.

With a stated revenue target of Rs 4,000 crore for FY26, Iris Global is positioning its distribution model around mission-critical deployments across healthcare, government, defence, education, BFSI, telecom, hospitality, industrial automation, oil and gas, and power utilities.

The latest Iris Global Dell compute infrastructure deployment reinforces how coordinated distribution and system integration remain central to large-scale IT modernisation in India’s healthcare sector.