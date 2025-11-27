ANT PC rolls out new site for pro computing

ANT PC has introduced its redesigned website, centred on high-performance workstations and servers for professional and enterprise users. The platform now highlights systems for AI, VFX, EdTech, engineering, research, data science and industrial computing, with an emphasis on helping visitors navigate based on workload rather than broad product labels.

A shift towards specialised computing needs

The new website brings updated navigation and clearer segmentation of machines. It also includes detailed configuration insights to help users compare options and match hardware with specific technical requirements. The update reflects the growing demand for computing systems that are tuned to particular applications rather than generic performance targets.

Himanshu Jain, CEO, ANT PC, said “High-performance computing is undergoing a significant transformation. Today’s professionals seek more than just processing power — they expect dependable, scalable and purpose-engineered workstations and servers tailored to specific applications. Our redesigned website reflects this philosophy and reinforces our commitment to empowering India’s professional and enterprise sectors with sophisticated, practical computing solutions.”

Strengthening ecosystem and capacity

ANT PC says the website upgrade aligns with its broader effort to expand its product portfolio and technical depth. The company works with more than 27 global technology brands including NVIDIA, Intel and AMD. Through these partnerships it aims to support India’s increasing need for enterprise-grade hardware across emerging and established industries.

According to the company, the initiative adds further depth to its offerings while reinforcing partner collaborations. It also positions the business to respond more effectively to shifting requirements among Indian enterprises as they scale their computing workloads.

The redesigned platform signals ANT PC’s intent to play a larger role in advanced computing for professional users, with clarity, segmentation and stronger ecosystem support at the centre of its strategy.

