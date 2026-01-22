AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX expands eGPU play

The launch of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX marks a renewed focus on making desktop-grade graphics accessible to thin-and-light laptops. Positioned as a portable external GPU, the device is designed to extend performance headroom for ultrabooks without requiring users to move to full desktop systems.

The product follows the earlier debut of a higher-end external GPU showcased at COMPUTEX this year and reflects a broader strategy to scale external graphics solutions across different performance tiers.

Desktop GPU in a compact enclosure

At the core of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX is a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB desktop-class GPU. The choice of a full desktop processor, rather than a mobile variant, underlines the intent to deliver consistent graphics performance for gaming, content creation and AI-related workloads.

To manage thermal demands within a compact chassis, the external GPU integrates a dual-fan WINDFORCE cooling system. The design prioritises sustained performance and low acoustic output while keeping the overall form factor slim and portable.

Connectivity aimed at modern laptops

The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX supports both Thunderbolt 5 and USB4, enabling high-bandwidth connectivity with compatible ultrabooks. According to performance data shared at launch, the external GPU operates with only a marginal performance drop of around 5 percent compared to the same graphics card installed directly in a desktop system.

This level of parity positions the device as a practical option for users who rely on lightweight laptops but require additional graphics power for tasks such as 3D rendering, gaming or AI acceleration.

Expanding the AI TOP Ecosystem

The external GPU is positioned as part of a broader AI TOP Ecosystem, aimed at lowering the barrier to entry for AI workloads on consumer hardware. By pairing portable systems with external graphics acceleration, the approach allows users to shift between mobility and high-performance computing without maintaining separate machines.

The scalable strategy is further reflected in the availability of a higher-end external GPU option, which delivers significantly higher AI compute throughput and is targeted at more intensive multitasking and generative workloads.

A broader view on portable performance

With the introduction of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX alongside a flagship external GPU, the emphasis is on flexibility rather than raw specifications alone. The lineup highlights how external GPUs are evolving from niche accessories into modular performance extensions for modern laptops.

As ultrabooks continue to prioritise portability over internal expansion, external graphics solutions are emerging as a viable middle ground—offering desktop-class capabilities without abandoning mobile form factors.