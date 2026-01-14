Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY graphics card unveiled

Gigabyte unveiled the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY graphics card at CES 2026, introducing a redesigned form factor that prioritises airflow efficiency and space optimisation. The card combines a reduced physical footprint with a new cooling architecture intended to support sustained high-performance workloads.

At 33 cm in length and 14.5 cm in height, the graphics card is positioned to fit a wider range of PC chassis while maintaining flagship-class specifications.

Separated PCB layout and cooling architecture

A central design change is the separated PCB layout, a structure first introduced by NVIDIA and adopted by Gigabyte to improve airflow pathways. This layout allows air to pass through both sides of the backplate, reducing obstruction and improving thermal efficiency.

The design is paired with Gigabyte’s WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System, which uses a double flow-through structure to streamline heat dissipation across the card.

Overdrive fan for peak workloads

At the centre of the cooling system is an additional overdrive fan that activates during intensive workloads. This fan is designed to provide a focused burst of airflow when thermal demand increases, supporting stable operation during high-end gaming and AI-driven computing tasks.

This approach enables Gigabyte to maintain consistent performance without increasing the overall size of the graphics card.

Built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture

The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY graphics card from Gigabyte is powered by NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The platform is positioned for gaming, content creation, and AI workloads, supported by NVIDIA DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Studio capabilities.

The architecture is designed to deliver increased AI computing capacity, enabling faster image generation and enhanced graphics fidelity.

Industrial design and visual elements

The card features a circular design language, highlighted by a die-cast metal plate and a custom circular heat sink. Visual elements include Gigabyte’s RGB Halo lighting, intended to integrate with premium PC builds while maintaining a focus on thermal performance.

The design reflects a balance between structural rigidity, airflow efficiency, and visual presentation.

Positioning at CES 2026

The unveiling forms part of Gigabyte’s broader showcase at CES 2026, where the graphics card is presented as an example of how compact hardware design can coexist with high-performance cooling and AI-ready computing.

The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY graphics card reflects an ongoing shift toward space-efficient, thermally optimised flagship GPUs aimed at both gaming and emerging AI workloads.