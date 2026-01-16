GIGABYTE personal AI ecosystem takes shape

GIGABYTE has outlined its direction for the next phase of personal AI, placing human-centred design and on-device intelligence at the core of its 2026 strategy. As AI workloads move away from cloud-based execution toward local processing, the company is positioning its ecosystem around real-time responsiveness, user control and accessibility.

The shift is intended to make AI more practical and intuitive by bringing intelligent capabilities closer to creators, gamers and everyday users, while keeping execution local to the device.

Human-centred design across consumer AI products

The GIGABYTE personal AI ecosystem applies a human-centred design approach across its consumer AI product portfolio. This includes switchable, mode-based and user-directed AI features that are designed to enhance functionality without intrusive or automated behaviour.

By prioritising user choice, the approach aims to ensure that AI remains an assistive layer rather than an autonomous system, with control retained by the user at all times.

GiMATE as a local AI interface

At the device level, GiMATE serves as the built-in AI agent within GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops. Designed as a context-aware companion, GiMATE activates AI functions through intuitive “Press and Speak” controls.

GiMATE Creator and GiMATE Coder extend this capability into content creation and software development workflows. These tools respond to user prompts as required, supporting productivity while avoiding disruption to established working patterns.

System-level optimisation and local workloads

The human-centred AI philosophy also extends to system-level optimisation. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE’s hardware-software fusion technology, uses AI to dynamically balance performance, power consumption and thermal behaviour based on real-world usage. This process operates without requiring manual tuning.

In parallel, the GPU Selector application within the AORUS AI BOX allows users to assign specific applications to designated GPUs. This provides greater predictability and efficiency for local AI workloads, helping users manage system resources more clearly.

A unified local AI platform

Together, these components form the GIGABYTE personal AI ecosystem, delivering consistent local AI experiences across a wide range of products. This includes motherboards, graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors and the AI TOP System.

The ecosystem is designed to scale across performance tiers and use cases, enabling local AI execution without reliance on cloud infrastructure.

GIGABYTE is showcasing these developments at CES 2026, with demonstrations available at its booth and dedicated spaces for media and invited attendees.